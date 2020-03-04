 Skip To Content
Here Are Some Of The Best Super Tuesday Tweets

"i just don’t wanna see two old white men yell at each other for the rest of election season 🥺🥺🥺🥺"

By Amber Jamieson

Posted on March 4, 2020, at 1:30 a.m. ET

#Joementum was the story of Super Tuesday — and Twitter had memes.

Joe Biden won a bunch of states, following the endorsements of him by Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, and Amy Klobuchar on Monday night. But it's safe to say Bernie Sanders supporters were not fans.

The rest of Twitter was full of tweets about Michael Bloomberg only winning American Samoa despite sending more than $500 million on advertising. Elizabeth Warren losing her home state of Massachusetts also came in for some fire.

Here's some of the funniest ones we've faved tonight:

#Joementum
Rob Flaherty @Rob_Flaherty

We’re seein’ tonight why Trump willingly risked impeachment. #JoeMentum
Tea Pain @TeaPainUSA

Dems on a roll #JoeMentum 🙌🏼
Jay Arnold 🏳️‍🌈 @JadedCreative

Photos of the dem establishment trying to take Joe Biden over the finish line. #SuperTuesday
Rush Inbot @TeamStradley

#JoeMentum is epic we truly won the night! Just when you thought #BernieSanders was a sure thing #JoeBiden &amp; the #BlackCommunity said not today satan!!! #SuperTuesday
Kenny walden @KENNYBOO93

"With 0% reporting, CNN projects that Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States." #SuperTuesday #SuperTuesdayResults
VAN @RightHandVAN

Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh.
Billy Michael Honor @BillyMHonor

Kornacki said even if Bernie wins Cali out right and no one else is viable Biden is still ahead on delegates. Can I get an Amen!
WHERE’S THE RECORD YOUTH TURNOUT? @ReginaA1981

#SuperTuesdayResults Democrats trying to defeat Trump by picking Biden over Sanders
Judge Judy Jr. @JudgePerfect

Thanks @PeteButtigieg (and even Amy K.) #JoeMentum
chadlybrown @chadlybrown

Can I call it a sweep? I’m gonna call it a sweep. Don’t @ me, this has been an epic sweep #JoeMentum #BidenFlightCrew thanks for Texas #BetoORourke
Goblin Trash Panda 🛹 @IncRabid

Michael Bloomberg working on the #SuperTuesdayResults
Scott Williams @jswilliams1962

Is there anything Bloomberg can’t buy? #SuperTuesday #SuperTuesdayResults
Tylaur @MyBeardFat

Americana at Brand Memes @americanamemes

adjusting for net worth, it literally costs you more to buy one (1) samoa cookie than for Mike Bloomberg to buy the entire voting bloc of American Samoa
Elaine Filadelfo @ElaineF

“Joining me in the studio now is Ms Powers. Tell us, which of the democratic primary candidates in the most shagadelic?” #supertuesday
Hunter Smith @MrHunterSmith

My 8 yo daughter lost her mind tonight about the fact that there's never been a woman in the White House. "Why?! Why?!" Then, she started speaking her stump speech, because "you know what, mom? I'm going to make a run. I AM. Will you help me?" REPRESENTATION MATTERS. #Warren
Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 @ECMcLaughlin

Hermione Granger @Abid_ism

biden to warren after winning Massachusetts
(ritchie) @mkrwrt

When you see Tulsi Gabbard on the Ballot....... #SuperTuesdayResults
Jesse Lifson #Demcast 🇺🇸 @DoYouEvenLIf

I just voted for Tulsi Gabbard because statistically due to her relative youth, she is the remaining presidential candidate most likely to survive the impending coronavirus epidemic #Tulsi2020
NΛTHΛN 🗽 @NateBlanchett

I know there’s mad beef between CA and TX but if we could pull together and get my guy Bernie this W that would be lovely
boot. @percculator

CALIFORNIA SAID BERNIE RIGHTS
eli @hesodior

My coworker and I are happy Bernie won California.
⭐𝕊𝕦𝕞𝕞𝕖𝕣🌙 @tealonfire

i just don’t wanna see two old white men yell at eachother for the rest of election season 🥺🥺🥺🥺
izzy @isabelburnss

