Here Are Some Of The Best Super Tuesday Tweets

#Joementum was the story of Super Tuesday — and Twitter had memes.

Joe Biden won a bunch of states, following the endorsements of him by Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, and Amy Klobuchar on Monday night. But it's safe to say Bernie Sanders supporters were not fans.

The rest of Twitter was full of tweets about Michael Bloomberg only winning American Samoa despite sending more than $500 million on advertising. Elizabeth Warren losing her home state of Massachusetts also came in for some fire.



Here's some of the funniest ones we've faved tonight: