The Super Bowl Crowd Looks Packed But That's Because Of 30,000 Cardboard Cut Outs

Fans sit among cardboard cutouts before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

A lot of people tuned into the Super Bowl on Sunday and freaked out at seeing a packed stadium — but on closer inspection, there are thousands more cardboard cutouts than people.



Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is the smallest crowd in recent history, due to the dangers of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing.



The NFL capped the crowd at 22,000 fans, with 7,500 tickets distributed to vaccinated health care workers across the country as a thank you during the pandemic.

Another 3,000 players, personnel and other NFL staff are also at Sunday's game, according to the NFL.