Sheryl Lee Ralph Opened The Rihanna Concert With A Football Game In The Middle Of It

The original Dreamgirl turned the internet's favorite mom, Sheryl Lee Ralph, performed the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as part of the pregame show for Sunday's Super Bowl.
The Emmy Award winner wore a stunning red cape and pantsuit for the occasion, fitting for the historic moment.
"It is no coincidence that I will be singing the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing at the Super Bowl on the same date it was first publicly performed 123 years ago (February 12, 1900). Happy Black History Month!" Ralph tweeted just hours before her performance.
Ralph has seen a career renaissance since starring in Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard, winning an Emmy and a Critics Choice Award in recent months.
“Why would God be so wonderful to give us this blessing that we are performing this song inside the stadium?” Ralph told the Washington Post before her Super Bowl performance. “It’s just like winning the Emmy — all of this still hasn’t sunk in yet.”
Her son posted a joke video Saturday about how Ralph was on vocal rest in anticipation of her performance.
And she belted out those final notes!
Fans loved it.
Now time for the Rihanna concert!