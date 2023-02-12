Sheryl Lee Ralph Opened The Rihanna Concert With A Football Game In The Middle Of It

This is what believing looks like!

By
Amber Jamieson
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Sheryll Lee Ralph singing
Rob Carr / Getty Images

The original Dreamgirl turned the internet's favorite mom, Sheryl Lee Ralph, performed the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as part of the pregame show for Sunday's Super Bowl.

The Emmy Award winner wore a stunning red cape and pantsuit for the occasion, fitting for the historic moment.

Sheryl performing on a platform on the football field in a pantsuit with flowy sleeves and long train with backup singers behind her
Rob Carr / Getty Images

"It is no coincidence that I will be singing the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing at the Super Bowl on the same date it was first publicly performed 123 years ago (February 12, 1900). Happy Black History Month!" Ralph tweeted just hours before her performance.

Ralph performing on the field with a choir standing behind her
Rob Carr / Getty Images

Ralph has seen a career renaissance since starring in Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard, winning an Emmy and a Critics Choice Award in recent months.

“Why would God be so wonderful to give us this blessing that we are performing this song inside the stadium?” Ralph told the Washington Post before her Super Bowl performance. “It’s just like winning the Emmy — all of this still hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Her son posted a joke video Saturday about how Ralph was on vocal rest in anticipation of her performance.

Your Friend’s Friend @walkgoodetienne

Mommy is taking this vocal rest thing very seriously. Make sure to catch her epic Super Bowl Pre-Show performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing tomorrow! I couldn’t be more proud. #superbowl #sitcom #flyeaglesfly 🦅 @thesherylralph

Twitter: @walkgoodetienne

And she belted out those final notes!

Sheryl performing
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Fans loved it.

Whipped4Shownu @KpopQueen0114

Sheryl Lee Ralph and the choir….I have CHILLS I had to sit down and take that in!!!!!!!!!!!

Twitter: @KpopQueen0114
💫 @heyjaeee

Look at Sheryl Lee Ralph!!!! She said

Twitter: @heyjaeee

Now time for the Rihanna concert!

Ralph singing on a podium on the football field
Rob Carr / Getty Images

