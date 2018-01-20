Tourists Were Sad The Government Shutdown Closed The Statue Of Liberty

Amber Jamieson for BuzzFeed News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has volunteered state funds to keep the national monument open, and suggested Saturday that the federal government's closure of the Statue of Liberty was symbolically linked to Republican efforts to tighten US immigration policy.

"How do you close down the Statue of Liberty? It's a symbol of New York, it's a symbol of America," Cuomo said. "The federal government has tried to close it down symbolically, we want to keep it open liberally."

Cuomo did not provide specifics on how the state might take over funding for Liberty Island, or how much it would cost. And as of Sunday morning, the Statue of Liberty remained closed, according to its website.