Texas Teacher Suspended For Being Gay Still Doesn't Know When She Will Be Back In A Classroom

Stacy Bailey had her contract renewed at a school board meeting, but she still doesn't know when or where she will be teaching again.

Texas art teacher Stacy Bailey, who was suspended last September after she showed students a photo of her "future wife," had her teaching contract renewed Tuesday night by the Mansfield Independent School District (MISD).

But it's still unknown when Bailey will return to teaching, and if she'll be permitted to return to Charlotte Anderson Elementary in Arlington. That's where she has taught since 2008 and where she won Teacher of the Year twice, including in 2017.



"The investigation has not concluded, but her contract has been renewed," said Hope Boyd, a spokesperson for MISD. The district did not provide any other information about the eight-month-long investigation.

When BuzzFeed News asked MISD when Bailey would return to teaching and which school she would be working at, Boyd said it "will be known when the investigation concludes." The school year concludes next month.



In March, MISD said in a press release Bailey was suspended after they "received complaints from parents about Ms. Bailey discussing her sexual orientation with elementary-aged students."

The suspension was first reported by the Dallas Morning News. Bailey's lawyer Giana Ortiz disputed the statement by MISD, and said the suspension was based on one parental complaint.



During the first class of the school year in August 2017, Bailey showed students a PowerPoint presentation introducing herself and her classroom rules. It included a photo of her then-fiancée Julie Vazquez, who Bailey told students was "her future wife." She was suspended two weeks after class started.



The concern before Tuesday night's school board meeting was that the school board wouldn't renew her contract, effectively terminating Bailey. But the board voted in favor to renew her 2018–19 contract.

At the Tuesday board meeting, some parents and teachers spoke in support of Bailey returning to work.



"She’s missed and we hope she can return to Charlotte Anderson, where she belongs, along with her family,” Kristen Hendrix, a fellow teacher at the school, told the school board at the meeting.