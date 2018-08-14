A School Board Admitted It Suspended A Gay Art Teacher For Saying Jasper Johns Had A Male Partner

A Texas school board initially suspended art teacher Stacy Bailey after she showed her students a photo of her future wife.

A Texas school district said it suspended a gay elementary school art teacher for nearly a year because she told students that renowned painter Jasper Johns had been in a same-sex relationship.

Stacy Bailey was initially suspended from Charlotte Anderson Elementary School in Arlington, Texas, last September, after she showed students a photo of her future wife.



Bailey filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Mansfield Independent School District in May.

The district filed a motion to dismiss the case on Friday, saying that Bailey wasn't suspended because of her sexuality — but because of "her statements on same sex marriage and homosexuality which were inappropriate and unnecessary for her to teach art to her Kindergarten through 4th grade elementary school art students."



That included telling her fourth-grade class, which was studying the American photographer Robert Rauschenberg, that he'd been the "life partner" of Johns, famous for his American flag paintings.

"In discussing Jasper Johns, Ms Bailey used age-appropriate language, just as she did when she discussed artists who were heterosexual couples, like Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera," said Bailey's lawyer, Jason C.N Smith.



"She didn’t say he was the 'sex partner' or 'love partner.' She just said he was the partner of Robert Rauschenberg," Smith added.

