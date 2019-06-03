We Quizzed The Eight Spelling Bee Champs On Their '90s Knowledge And Their Answers Were Amazing

The eight winners of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee may be able to spell "pendeloque" and "auslaut," but they failed to correctly name the Spice Girls.

For the first time in the competition's 93-year history, eight kids tied for first place in last week's final.

All of the winners — Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao, and Rohan Raja — joined BuzzFeed News' morning show AM to DM on Monday and competed in a '90s pop culture quiz.

