Here Are Some Of The Best Tweets About The Presidential Debate In South Carolina

"How is this debate both so full of yelling and insults and simultaneously so boring?"

By Amber Jamieson

Posted on February 25, 2020, at 10:57 p.m. ET

Patrick Semansky / AP

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Bernie Sanders on stage as they participate in the primary debate.

The Democratic presidential debate in Charleston on Tuesday was the last one before voters head to the polls in South Carolina on Saturday, and then in multiple states next week.

And although Mike Bloomberg is not on the ballot in South Carolina, much of the evening's debate focused on him and his record during his time as mayor of New York, in his second debate appearance since joining the race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the frontrunner in the race and winner of the Nevada caucus over the weekend, was also frequently the target of his rivals, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren got in some zingers against Bloomberg. But it wasn't as spicy as last week's debate (no open warfare between Pete Buttigeig and Amy Klobuchar).

Twitter still came through with some good tweets that were critical of the CBS debate moderators, the messy format, and all the yelling:

1.

Tonight, ahead of the #DemDebate, I slipped this note into @JoeBiden’s jacket pocket without him knowing. ❤️ Jill
Dr. Jill Biden @DrBiden

Tonight, ahead of the #DemDebate, I slipped this note into @JoeBiden’s jacket pocket without him knowing. ❤️ Jill

2.

Whatcha all up to tonight?
Douglas Emhoff @douglasemhoff

Whatcha all up to tonight?

3.

First 5 minutes we've gotten Russiagate, Bernie Bros, Bernie loves guns, Bernie is divisive, and insufficiently loyal to Obama. All the greatest hits. #demdebate
Krystal Ball @krystalball

First 5 minutes we've gotten Russiagate, Bernie Bros, Bernie loves guns, Bernie is divisive, and insufficiently loyal to Obama. All the greatest hits. #demdebate

4.

Amy?
Andrew Yang🧢 @AndrewYang

Amy?

5.

My favorite line from the #DemDebate2020 tonight so far comes from Amy Klobuchar, "We need to start moving forward - as Martin Luther King said..." LOL
DARRYL PARKS @darryl_parks

My favorite line from the #DemDebate2020 tonight so far comes from Amy Klobuchar, "We need to start moving forward - as Martin Luther King said..." LOL

6.

Damn, Elizabeth Warren is doing a colonoscopy on Michael Bloomberg without anesthesia. #DemocraticDebates
Eugene Gu, MD @eugenegu

Damn, Elizabeth Warren is doing a colonoscopy on Michael Bloomberg without anesthesia. #DemocraticDebates

7.

“I’m sorry if she heard what she thought she heard” is a classic of the genre
Miriam Elder @MiriamElder

“I’m sorry if she heard what she thought she heard” is a classic of the genre

8.

Are there any moderators here?? HELLOOOOOOO #DemDebate
Stella @bedheadpumkinhe

Are there any moderators here?? HELLOOOOOOO #DemDebate

9.

How is this debate both so full of yelling and insults and simultaneously so boring?
Rachel Friedman @RachelFriedman

How is this debate both so full of yelling and insults and simultaneously so boring?

10.

My TV volume is at 6 and it’s still too loud
Hope King @lisahopeking

My TV volume is at 6 and it’s still too loud

11.

My daughter is v annoyed by the debate: "It is TOO LOUD some of us are trying TO READ"
Jessica Valenti @JessicaValenti

My daughter is v annoyed by the debate: "It is TOO LOUD some of us are trying TO READ"

12.

This debate hurts my uncle dick in the deer stand.
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

This debate hurts my uncle dick in the deer stand.

13.

me reconciling my impulse to post a thirst trap with the fact that i know my boss will probably see it
Jason Wells @JasonBretWells

me reconciling my impulse to post a thirst trap with the fact that i know my boss will probably see it

14.

Elizabeth Warren pulling out receipts on Bloomberg funding Republicans. #DemDebate
Adam Best @adamcbest

Elizabeth Warren pulling out receipts on Bloomberg funding Republicans. #DemDebate

15.

Bloomberg’s got jokes.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Bloomberg’s got jokes.

16.

You want to talk gun violence and school shootings from a Veteran’s perspective? Right here. 👋🏻 WHS class of 2000. I remember Columbine. My school was threatened. Active duty Army 2000-2003 May 18, 2018 my child was murdered at school.
Rhonda Hart 🤟🏼🛹 @KimsMom3

You want to talk gun violence and school shootings from a Veteran’s perspective? Right here. 👋🏻 WHS class of 2000. I remember Columbine. My school was threatened. Active duty Army 2000-2003 May 18, 2018 my child was murdered at school.

17.

It costs between $1,750 to $3,200 for each person to attend the #DemDebate in South Carolina tonight This explains why the audience keeps applauding the most right-wing talking points
Ben Norton @BenjaminNorton

It costs between $1,750 to $3,200 for each person to attend the #DemDebate in South Carolina tonight This explains why the audience keeps applauding the most right-wing talking points

18.

“We have time for one more commercial break.” #DemDebate
Aaron Rupar @atrupar

“We have time for one more commercial break.” #DemDebate

19.

I fell asleep during the last half of the debate but I have a feeling I didn't miss anything. #DemDebate
Yona @HwaBom3

I fell asleep during the last half of the debate but I have a feeling I didn't miss anything. #DemDebate

