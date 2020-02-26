Here Are Some Of The Best Tweets About The Presidential Debate In South Carolina

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Bernie Sanders on stage as they participate in the primary debate.

The Democratic presidential debate in Charleston on Tuesday was the last one before voters head to the polls in South Carolina on Saturday, and then in multiple states next week.

And although Mike Bloomberg is not on the ballot in South Carolina, much of the evening's debate focused on him and his record during his time as mayor of New York, in his second debate appearance since joining the race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the frontrunner in the race and winner of the Nevada caucus over the weekend, was also frequently the target of his rivals, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren got in some zingers against Bloomberg. But it wasn't as spicy as last week's debate (no open warfare between Pete Buttigeig and Amy Klobuchar).

Twitter still came through with some good tweets that were critical of the CBS debate moderators, the messy format, and all the yelling: