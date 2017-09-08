The Iconic Art Deco Hotels Of South Beach Are Boarded Up Awaiting Irma

Amber Jamieson for BuzzFeed News

"This is a serious storm. I've called it a nuclear hurricane," Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine said on Thursday. "I want people to understand this is not something you want to ride through, not something you want to be in your house or apartment for."

"There will not be public services available," he said. "You will be on your own. It's not a place you want to be. I can't stress it enough. Get off Miami beach."