Indian Officials Aren’t Sure How They’ll Recover The Body Of The US Missionary Killed By A Remote Tribe

Indian authorities have completed three expeditions to North Sentinel Island, where an American missionary was killed by a remote tribe last week during an illegal attempt to visit them, but are struggling to figure out how to safely recover the man’s body.

John Allen Chau, 26, died after visiting the protected island while trying to convert the Sentinelese tribe to Christianity. Fishermen who had taken Chau to the island witnessed his body being buried on the beach last week.

“It’s a difficult proposition,” said Dependera Pathak, director-general of Andaman and Nicobar Police, in an interview with the Associated Press about removing Chau’s body. “We have to see what is possible, taking utmost care of the sensitivity of the group and the legal requirements.”

Andaman and Nicobar Police are seeking help from anthropologists and academics as part of their investigation, due to the risk posed by interfering with the Sentinelese people.

The tribe are the only occupants of North Sentinel Island and remain completely disconnected from the outside world. The Sentinelese are known for attacking anyone who tries to come to the island with spears and arrows, as happened to Chau.

“I don’t believe there is any safe way to retrieve the body without putting both the Sentinelese and those attempting it at risk,” Sophie Grig, a senior research and advocacy officer at Survival International, a group that advocates for remote tribes, told BuzzFeed News on Saturday.

“Any incursion onto their island puts the Sentinelese at serious risk of diseases to which they’ll have no immunity,” she said.

