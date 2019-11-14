A Senator Was Handed A Note Alerting Him To The California School Shooting While Giving A Speech About Gun Violence
"As I speak, on the floor right now, there is a school shooting."
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal was midway through a speech on gun violence on the Senate floor when he learned that a deadly school shooting had taken place minutes earlier in California.
"We are complicit in these deaths if we fail to act," Blumenthal said after Republican senators blocked a vote on universal background checks.
An aide then passed him a note informing him there had been a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, in which one person was killed and several others were injured.
"As I speak, on the floor right now, there is a school shooting in Santa Clara[sic], California," said Blumenthal. "How can we turn the other way? How can we refuse to see that shooting in real time demanding our attention, requiring our action?"
"We are complicit if we fail to act. It is not just a political responsibility; it is a moral imperative," he added.
The shooting took place around 30 minutes after Rep. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican from Mississippi, blocked a motion to hear the background checks bill.
The majority of Americans support universal background checks, with a 2018 Gallup poll showing 92% of respondents in favor of background checks on all gun sales.
"To the victims and families, we can't take back the loss and fear you're feeling, but we'll keep fighting to end this epidemic of violence," Blumenthal tweeted after the speech.
-
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.