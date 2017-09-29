A Seahawks Player And A Group Of Veterans Talked Out Their Differences Over The National Anthem Protests

Gary Dagan

The veterans and Bennett shared both of their perspectives with each other.

"Michael Bennett explained to us that we don't know what its like to grow up as a black man in America. There's a lot of injustice that’s happening, that they’re trying to call attention to that," explained Dagan, who acknowledged that he and the other veterans protesting were white.

"But we’re all Vietnam-era vets and we know what it’s like to be yelled at and screamed at and shunned by the public. We were called baby killers and had blood and urine thrown at us. We know what it's like to be discriminated against because we wore the uniform," said Dagan.

"Many of us lost good friends and comrades-in-arms and it makes us very emotional for the flag and what it stands for," added Dagan.

Dagan also noted that he didn't agree that footbal players should be able to protest the anthem because of freedom of speech, and that he didn't think a football game was an appropriate venue.

"Freedom of speech is something we fought for, they have that freedom because of the veterans efforts," said Dagan. "We feel them we gave them the right to express their opinions, but there is a time and place for everything."