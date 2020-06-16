He Won A Landmark Supreme Court Case That Changes LGBTQ History, But He Lost Nearly Everything To Make It Happen

Of the three plaintiffs who secured a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court on Monday that bans workplace discrimination on the basis of gender and sexual identity, only one is alive to see the victory.

"I certainly don't regret joining that gay softball league," Gerald Bostock, 56, told BuzzFeed News.

In 2013, Bostock lost his job in the child welfare services department for Clayton County, Georgia, after he joined the Hotlanta Softball League.

For seven years, he's fought against that discrimination, all the way to the highest court in the land.

Now a healthcare worker at an Atlanta hospital, Bostock was in his regular Monday morning conference call with colleagues when he heard a television news presenter say a Supreme Court decision had been made in Bostock v. Clayton Co.

"My heart stopped," he said. "I promptly came off the work call and focused all of my attention on the TV screen."

At first, the SCOTUSblog was crashing, and the decision was unclear. But then someone posted part of the first page of the decision.

"Held: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII," it stated.

"When I read those very first words on the first page, I was with — and still am with — my partner. We embraced and looked at each other and said 'We did this,'" Bostock said.

"There may have been a scream or two," he continued. "It just screams justice for all."