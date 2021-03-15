Three People Were Killed When A Car Drove Into A Homeless Encampment In California

"We train for this, but there’s just no way to prepare for something that’s this devastating."

Gregory Bull / AP A car involved in a deadly crash sits at the scene on March 15, 2021, in San Diego.

Three people were killed Monday after a car veered into an encampment of unsheltered people in San Diego, authorities said. The incident took place around 9 a.m. in a tunnel beneath a bridge in downtown, where many people live in tents and other temporary shelters on sidewalks. Nine people in all were struck, with two of the survivors left critically injured. Police arrested the driver, 71-year-old Craig Voss, on suspicion of three counts of vehicular manslaughter and a felony DUI.

Gregory Bull / AP Lisa Brotzman, right, stands with Terry Goffigan at the scene of the deadly accident on March 15 in San Diego.

“Our crews found, obviously, a tragic incident under the bridge," San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell said at a news conference. The three people who were killed died at the scene, he added.

"We train for this, but there’s just no way to prepare for something that’s this devastating," the fire chief said. “This was a very tragic, tragic accident that will make an impact on a lot of lives.”

NBC San Diego / Via nbcsandiego.com