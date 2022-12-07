I Just Ran A Marathon And These Products Made My Life So Much Easier

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from Things We Love links if you decide to shop from them. Some items were already owned by our staffers, and others were sent to us for review, but nothing made the cut unless it was actually loved. We hope you love them too. Also, all prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

The thing I realized about training for my first marathon this year, as someone who has not been particularly athletic, is that it is an all-encompassing experience.

Every day I woke up dreaming of running. Every week was planned around my Saturday long runs and my Tuesday speed sessions. No matter the conversation topic I would inevitably turn it to running. (Oh, you just had a baby and are exhausted and struggling with a new postpartum body? Incredible, because marathon training is also very exhausting and my body is changing daily.)