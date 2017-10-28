13 Dogs Were Found Living Inside An SUV In Florida

Gaston De Cardenas / AFP / Getty Images

"As units concluded the traffic stop, I could hear dogs barking from a vehicle in the parking lot," read an offense report filed by Deputy Bryan Branco.

As Branco searched the lot, he said he subsequently found 13 dogs packed inside a single SUV.

The dogs were alone, with the car off and the windows rolled down slightly, in a parking lot of the Islamirada Fishing Company on the Overseas Highway. There was no driver in sight.

"The dogs did not appear to be in distress and barked when we approached the vehicle," wrote Seargant Patricia O'Keefe.