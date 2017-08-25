BuzzFeed News

People Are Not Happy Because They Think Taylor Swift Is Ripping Off Beyoncé's "Lemonade"

"Now let's gentrification."

By Amber Jamieson

Last updated on August 25, 2017, at 2:08 p.m. ET

Posted on August 25, 2017, at 11:17 a.m. ET

Last night Taylor Swift released the first single, "Look What You Made Me Do," from her album Reputation.

TaylorSwift.com

The full video doesn't drop until the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, but Swift posted a teaser to the video.

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas
Taylor Swift @taylorswift13

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas

Although you can only see a hint of the full clip, at least four different stills show her new ~Bad Taylor~ vibes. Swift is dressed in a black leotard surrounded by dancers, as well as biting on diamonds with bright red lips.

NEWS: Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video will officially premiere at the MTV #VMAs this sunday!… https://t.co/pNdgkZi27V
Shady Music Facts @TheShadyFacts

NEWS: Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video will officially premiere at the MTV #VMAs this sunday!… https://t.co/pNdgkZi27V

While the album cover reminded people of visuals from Kanye West, people also said Swift seemed to be borrowing from the queen of the revenge album: Beyoncé.

Still from this music video look like very bad rip offs of Lemonade. https://t.co/PfcfivgLr0
TJ AJ RJ \4th V🤷🏾‍♂️ @TheNeueJohn

Still from this music video look like very bad rip offs of Lemonade. https://t.co/PfcfivgLr0

The dancers wearing leotards and black fishnets, lined up in a row under chandeliers in a mansion, drew instant comparisons to Beyoncé's iconic 2016 album Lemonade, specifically lead single "Formation."

"Okay ladies now let's gentrification."
Kar L. Stine @karyewest

"Okay ladies now let's gentrification."

They compared and contrasted the images.

Tidal

And said she was using the same Southern Gothic visuals.

Tidal

Swift is even wearing a black leotard — a Beyoncé staple! Think of "Single Ladies"!

Jae C. Hong / AP
She's also wearing fishnets, just like Ms. Knowles did during the 2016 Super Bowl halftime performance of "Formation."

YouTube
Charlie Riedel / AP

Many on Twitter complained it seems Swift is offering a watered-down version of Beyoncé's Grammy-winning album.

Simply Lemonade vs Ssips Lemonade
jujoffer @jujoffer

Simply Lemonade vs Ssips Lemonade

People are now trolling Swift and rewriting Beyoncé's "Formation" lyrics with some "white girl" clichés.

"When he fucks me good, I take his ass to a Whole Foods."
Bae Grylls @TheAuracl3

"When he fucks me good, I take his ass to a Whole Foods."

Such as highlighting her suburban background.

"My daddy Pennsylvania, momma from Pennsylvania, You mix that Pennsyl with a Vania I am from Pennylvaniaaaa"
Marcia Belsky @MarciaBelsky

"My daddy Pennsylvania, momma from Pennsylvania, You mix that Pennsyl with a Vania I am from Pennylvaniaaaa"

And joking that rather than hot sauce, she'd carry not-even-real mayonnaise.

"I got Miracle Whip in my bag, swag"
George M Johnson @IamGMJohnson

"I got Miracle Whip in my bag, swag"

And of course, jokes about unseasoned food.

I'm so reckless when I steal the black people's mess. I'm so reckless so I eat this unseasoned breast.
Corey Townsend @JarrieBradshaw

I'm so reckless when I steal the black people's mess. I'm so reckless so I eat this unseasoned breast.

(In fact, Corey Townsend, social media editor at The Root and BET, rewrote half the lyrics from "Formation." Check out the whole thread here.)

They also found a lot of subpar lemon drink brands out there to compare her to...

Lemonade and Minute Maid
Neal Carter @nealcarter

Lemonade and Minute Maid

Or "sugar-free drink mixes."

This looks like Lemonade: Crystal Light. https://t.co/x2l6MAZyt0
ReBecca Theodore @FilmFatale_NYC

This looks like Lemonade: Crystal Light. https://t.co/x2l6MAZyt0

Or other basic white-girl drinks.

It looks like this is going to be a Taylor Swift's "Lemonade". Pumpkin Spice.
Nato Jacobs @DomTheHuman

It looks like this is going to be a Taylor Swift's "Lemonade". Pumpkin Spice.

Others are also noting that Swift seems to have put her black dancers to her right and her white dancers to her left.

"Ok, what's the theme for this video?" Taylor Swift: "...segregation." "Excuse me, what?" Taylor Swift:
X @XLNB

"Ok, what's the theme for this video?" Taylor Swift: "...segregation." "Excuse me, what?" Taylor Swift:

They wonder, does Swift never learn?

When you borrow Beyoncé's lemonade jug to mix the optics of Bad Blood &amp; the use of minorities as props from Shake I… https://t.co/OsNuJg409o
🎧 Genn @confuciusgrace

When you borrow Beyoncé's lemonade jug to mix the optics of Bad Blood &amp; the use of minorities as props from Shake I… https://t.co/OsNuJg409o

Basically a recipe for disaster.

With one person likening it to the scene in Bring It On, when the Clovers proved that Big Red had completely stolen their dance!

When Beyonce and her Formation backup dancers see Taylor Swift's new video
Jerrah Mormont @BostonJerry

When Beyonce and her Formation backup dancers see Taylor Swift's new video

In conclusion, this is some people on Twitter rn:

is she really trying to do a white version of lemonade with the worst song she ever done
LT1 IS COMING @CircleOfClouds

is she really trying to do a white version of lemonade with the worst song she ever done

CORRECTION

Swift's black dancers are pictured on her right, and her white dancers are on her left. A previous version of this post reversed the direction because we forgot how perspective works.

