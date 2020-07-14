Two Men And Two Teenagers Have Been Charged In The Shooting Death Of Rapper Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 16, 2020, in Paris, France.

Two men and two teenagers have been charged with shooting and killing rapper Pop Smoke during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February.

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, died at age 20. His track "Welcome to the Party" was one of last summer's biggest songs.

Corey Walker, 20, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were charged Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for murder during a robbery, which is a charge eligible for the death penalty.

Prosecutors said in a statement that "a decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date."



The complaint against Walker and Rodgers also lists gun charges and that investigators believe the robbery was gang-related.

Two teenage boys who were not identified — one 15, the other 17 — were also charged in juvenile court with one count of murder and robbery.

Pop Smoke, who grew up in Canarsie, southeast Brooklyn, died on Feb. 19 around 4 a.m. during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills. The LAPD said the attackers got the address from photos the rapper posted on social media.

The house was reportedly a rental owned by John Mellencamp's daughter, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who stars on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.



The Los Angeles Police Department reported at the time that a "number of suspects in masks" entered the residence and shot Jackson.



The day before his death, Pop Smoke had landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard charts for the first time with his mixtape Meet the Woo 2.