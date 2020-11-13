Phoebe Bridgers (and Maggie Rogers!) Covered "Iris" By The Goo Goo Dolls Because Trump Lost

Phoebe Bridgers at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on February 26 in New York City.

Artist Phoebe Bridgers just wants you to know that she fulfilled her Election Day promise to cover '90s classic "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls if Donald Trump lost.

Six days after Joe Biden secured enough Electoral College votes to become the next president, Bridgers released the track, with backing vocals by singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, on Friday morning.

On Nov. 3, Bridgers — whose latest album, Punisher, came out in June — tweeted "if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls."

