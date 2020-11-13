 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Phoebe Bridgers (and Maggie Rogers!) Covered "Iris" By The Goo Goo Dolls Because Trump Lost

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Phoebe Bridgers (and Maggie Rogers!) Covered "Iris" By The Goo Goo Dolls Because Trump Lost

Phoebe Bridgers just wants you to know that she fulfilled her Election Day promise.

By Amber Jamieson

Picture of Amber Jamieson Amber Jamieson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 13, 2020, at 2:02 p.m. ET

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on February 26 in New York City.

Artist Phoebe Bridgers just wants you to know that she fulfilled her Election Day promise to cover '90s classic "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls if Donald Trump lost.

Six days after Joe Biden secured enough Electoral College votes to become the next president, Bridgers released the track, with backing vocals by singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, on Friday morning.

On Nov. 3, Bridgers — whose latest album, Punisher, came out in June — tweeted "if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls."

if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls
traitor joe @phoebe_bridgers

if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls

Reply Retweet Favorite

The shenanigans were first started by a singer named Austin, who makes music under the name Loud Letters, who posted a video of themself singing "Iris" in the dreamy acoustic vibes of Bridgers a month ago, tagging her on social media.

what if @phoebe_bridgers wrote a goo goo dolls song
Austin 🌻💌 @TheBrotographer

what if @phoebe_bridgers wrote a goo goo dolls song

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm going to actually do this," Bridgers responded to them on Instagram.

how it started vs. how it ended
Austin 🌻💌 @TheBrotographer

how it started vs. how it ended

Reply Retweet Favorite

As soon as the election was called for Biden last Saturday, fans began pressuring Bridgers for the cover.

@phoebe_bridgers no pressure but
Carrie Wittmer 👻 @carriesnotscary

@phoebe_bridgers no pressure but

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Goo Goo Dolls even jumped in themselves, wondering exactly when the song was going to happen.

"We're waiting..." the group tweeted, along with a GIF of Judge Judy tapping her watch.

@phoebe_bridgers We’re waiting... 😃 😃 😃
Goo Goo Dolls @googoodolls

@phoebe_bridgers We’re waiting... 😃 😃 😃

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bridgers retweeted it.

Arnold Turner / Getty Images

Maggie Rogers performs on January 25 in Hollywood, California.

On Thursday night, Rogers, who received a Grammy nomination for best new artist last year, tweeted a lyric from the song and tagged Bridgers, hinting that she was involved.

i just want you to know who i am... @phoebe_bridgers
Maggie Rogers @maggierogers

i just want you to know who i am... @phoebe_bridgers

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Friday morning, Bridgers tweeted out the song, thrilling fans.

@phoebe_bridgers THANK YOU FOR FEEDING US
marie @strangestalps

@phoebe_bridgers THANK YOU FOR FEEDING US

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I am healed it's incredible," wrote one.

@phoebe_bridgers @fairfightaction I am healed it’s incredible
Jackson Rickun @JacksonRickun

@phoebe_bridgers @fairfightaction I am healed it’s incredible

Reply Retweet Favorite

The track is only available for 24 hours on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to Fair Fight, the organization set up by Stacey Abrams to promote fair elections and voter registration in Georgia and around the country.

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

ADVERTISEMENT