The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Shooting Victims Had Deep Roots In Hawaii And Naval Communities

A US sailor who opened fire on a dock at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, killing two Defense Department employees and injuring a third, was armed for security duties at the time of the shooting, authorities said Friday.

The shooter, identified as Gabriel Antonio Romero of Texas, was assigned as a duty watch stander when he used his service weapon to shoot three civilian employees on a dry dock at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Norm Dominesey, special agent in charge for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Hawaii field office.

The shooter, a machinist's mate auxiliary firefighter who was serving aboard the USS Columbia, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Several thousand shipyard employees were working at the base at the time of the incident. Witnesses reported seeing the shooter firing on the victims before turning his weapon on himself, all in about 23 seconds, Dominesey said.

A motive for the shooting is still being investigated, though authorities said they do not believe the incident was tied to domestic terrorism and that the shooter did not appear to be motivated by any particular ideology.

On Friday, officials identified the victims Vincent Kapoi, a metals inspector apprentice, and Roldan Agustin, a shop planner, as the two civilian Defense Department employees killed in the shooting.

The third employee, who was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition at a local hospital, has not been named publicly.

