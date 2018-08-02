BuzzFeed News

See Paul Manafort's Whole Collection Of Expensive, Ugly Suits

See Paul Manafort's Whole Collection Of Expensive, Ugly Suits

"We don’t convict people because they have a lot of money to throw around."

By Amber Jamieson

Amber Jamieson

Posted on August 2, 2018, at 1:31 p.m. ET

During Paul Manafort’s criminal trial in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, prosecutors spoke repeatedly about the fancy suits and jackets worn by the former chair of the Trump campaign.&quot;Enough is enough,&quot; US District Judge T.S. Ellis III told lawyers. &quot;We don’t convict people because they have a lot of money to throw around.&quot;But does the US justice system convict people for spending $15,000 on an ugly jacket? (No, sadly, it does not.)Instead, let&#x27;s take a look at the full season from the House of Manafort, from court exhibits entered into evidence by the Department of Justice during the trial.
Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

But does the US justice system convict people for spending $15,000 on an ugly jacket? (No, sadly, it does not.)

Instead, let's take a look at the full season from the House of Manafort, from court exhibits entered into evidence by the Department of Justice during the trial.

All 22 pieces of clothing, pictured below, came from either Alan Couture or the House of Bijan, two very expensive clothing stores. Pages of invoices from the stores show that Manafort spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on clothes.

Department of Justice

Here's that $15,000 jacket made from ostrich.

Department of Justice via AP

A close-up of the lining.

Department of Justice
TV host Chrissy Teigen tweeted what we were all thinking.

Wait. NO FEATHERS??? I thought there would be feathers. But of course not. Why did I think it would have feathers? Did anyone else think feathers? https://t.co/a5LwHLrWvQ
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

Wait. NO FEATHERS??? I thought there would be feathers. But of course not. Why did I think it would have feathers? Did anyone else think feathers? https://t.co/a5LwHLrWvQ

Alas, no feathers in these outfits.

Wow this pic of Manafort in his $15,000 ostrich jacket.
Eric Columbus @EricColumbus

Wow this pic of Manafort in his $15,000 ostrich jacket.

Reminder that Manafort is currently classified as a flight risk by a judge.

It's appropriate that Manafort has an ostrich jacket. He's now flightless too.
Hayden Black @haydenblack

It's appropriate that Manafort has an ostrich jacket. He's now flightless too.

Another receipt shows a python jacket that cost $18,500.

Department of Justice
Perhaps it's this very ’70s pimp–style snakeskin jacket in brown?

Department of Justice via AP

And two sport coats with powder blue and marigold yellow checks — one with large checks...

Department of Justice

...and one with small.

Department of Justice via AP

Similar but darker.

Department of Justice
Some jackets had bold lining choices.

Department of Justice via AP

Not sure which animal was killed for this!

Department of Justice

Business casual on the outside.

Department of Justice

Party on the inside.

Department of Justice
Herringbone and paisley — that classic combination.

Department of Justice

In brown, too.

Department of Justice

A blue sports-style jacket.

Department of Justice

With a wrestling-style shiny lining.

Department of Justice
A gray blazer.

Department of Justice

A checkered blazer.

Department of Justice

A navy jacket.

Department of Justice

Sadly, no photo of it is included but the documents also show a receipt for a $9,500 ostrich vest (slightly cheaper than the cashmere topcoat worth $8,500).

Department of Justice
Plus a receipt for a "camel hair and silk sportcoat."

Department of Justice

There was a lot of herringbone, pinstripe, and tweed — plus silk, linen, and leather.

Department of Justice

And lots of incredibly basic but very expensive suits, like this one.

Department of Justice via AP

This nearly identical one.

Department of Justice
And this one.

Department of Justice

Thick stripes.

Department of Justice

The same fabric with a slightly different color pinstripe.

Department of Justice

And this gray one.

Department of Justice
So many pinstripes.

Department of Justice

Another suit in brown, because...why not?

Department of Justice

Another gray pinstripe — can you sense a theme?

Department of Justice

It is honestly hard to tell these suits apart.

Department of Justice
Manafort's wardrobe was pretty heavily mocked on Twitter. "Goodfellas called, they want their wardrobe department back," tweeted one person.

Are we sure Paul Manafort wasn't arrested by the fashion police? Goodfellas called, they want their wardrobe department back. https://t.co/2mWskJmy1d
Red T Raccoon @RedTRaccoon

Are we sure Paul Manafort wasn't arrested by the fashion police? Goodfellas called, they want their wardrobe department back. https://t.co/2mWskJmy1d

Another person asked why he didn't buy any mainstream high-end designers.

Leaving aside the corruption, illegality and selling off of American democracy, I am really struggling to understand why Manafort spent so much money on so much ugly shit. (I mean, not even one Tom Ford suit? Not one?)
ElizabethCMcLaughlin @ECMcLaughlin

Leaving aside the corruption, illegality and selling off of American democracy, I am really struggling to understand why Manafort spent so much money on so much ugly shit. (I mean, not even one Tom Ford suit? Not one?)

And also, how did the Justice Department make these expensive suits look so damn cheap?

I love how all the Justice Department photos of Paul Manafort's clothes look like they're from a listing for an apartment sublet on craigslist https://t.co/sOLIFMMsQ4
Katherine Miller @katherinemiller

I love how all the Justice Department photos of Paul Manafort's clothes look like they're from a listing for an apartment sublet on craigslist https://t.co/sOLIFMMsQ4

