See Paul Manafort's Whole Collection Of Expensive, Ugly Suits

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

During Paul Manafort’s criminal trial in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, prosecutors spoke repeatedly about the fancy suits and jackets worn by the former chair of the Trump campaign.

"Enough is enough," US District Judge T.S. Ellis III told lawyers. "We don’t convict people because they have a lot of money to throw around."

But does the US justice system convict people for spending $15,000 on an ugly jacket? (No, sadly, it does not.)

Instead, let's take a look at the full season from the House of Manafort, from court exhibits entered into evidence by the Department of Justice during the trial.