Pennsylvania State Police Cleared Themselves Of Any Racial-Profiling After Following A Black Man's Car

Rodney Gillespie with his wife Angela and daughters Jasmyn and Jaida.

Pennsylvania State Police said their officers did not racially profile a black man who was followed by officers in his car as he drove his sleeping wife and daughter to their home in a wealthy Philadelphia suburb. On July 8, two white state police officers had been following Rodney Gillespie's car for about a mile when he briefly crossed the road's center lines. Gillespie, a pharmaceutical executive, said officers later told him they started trailing him after he passed them as there had been break-ins in the area recently. Officers put on their sirens after the minor traffic violation, just as Gillespie turned into the desolate laneway leading to his home in Chadds Ford. He said he didn't want to pull over in the dark street with no streetlights or passersby. "I knew my house was lit with lights," Gillespie told BuzzFeed News. "What other place do you think is safer than your house?"

The video, released by state police on Friday, shows that he drove up the laneway for one minute with the sirens behind him before he pulled into his driveway.

Once parked, one state police officer screamed at him to get out of the car, while the other asked why he hadn't pulled over earlier. "This is a small street, I didn’t want to get killed," Gillespie can be heard saying in the video. "How old are you?" yelled Trooper Christopher S. Johnson, 23, a rookie. Gillespie replied that he was 52. The officer said their hearts were racing because Gillespie hadn't pulled his car over. "You all kill black people, I didn't want to get killed," replied Gillespie, referring to the multiple incidents of unarmed black people, particularly men, getting shot and killed. Philando Castile was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop.



“You want to know how to get hurt? Not stopping for police. You’re running,” said the officer, who graduated from police academy just two months earlier. “I wasn’t running from you guys, I was just scared," Gillespie replied. He also explained that he was just driving his family home from visiting his sister-in-law. “Listen, one of my best friends, that’s a trooper that works with me, is black. I don't want to hear that black nonsense," Johnson said. “Bro, you see what is happening on the news, right?" Gillespie responded. Gillespie was then put in handcuffs for several minutes and his wife was questioned. He was then given a ticket for the traffic violation. After the incident, Gillespie and his lawyer, Sam Stretton, filed a complaint against Pennsylvania State Police. Stretton called the department on Thursday to get an update on the investigation, and was told no decision had been made. The first Stretton and Gillespie knew about the investigation's findings was when journalists called them Friday asking for comment because a statement and the dashcam video had been released, along with the finding that the complaint had not been upheld.

“The complaint of bias-based profiling was not sustained,” the statement from state police said. However, the investigation did find that two police regulations were broken. Police acknowledged that officers broke "rules of conduct for employees" by their aggressive behavior. "While recognizing officer safety concerns existed, adjudicators nonetheless determined the troopers could have more effectively deescalated the situation upon making initial contact with Mr. Gillespie," the statement said.

Gillespie said he had tried to remain as calm as possible at the time, despite the officers telling him to stop the "black nonsense." "I thought it was totally inappropriate but I also my mindset was let's just cooperate, be safe, get through this thing and get my family in the house," he said. "I was more concerned about my wife and my daughter than myself." Rewatching the video on Friday brought back "bad memories, and some pain," he added. "As an African-American, as a man, trying to take care of his family, I felt like there was a little bit of ... [police officers] trying to egg me on, emasculating me, right in front of my family," Gillespie said.

