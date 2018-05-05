BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Cop Union Lashed Out At A Tweet Informing People Of Their Fourth Amendment Rights

news

A Cop Union Lashed Out At A Tweet Informing People Of Their Fourth Amendment Rights

"You sit on your ass and target the NYPD all while growing up on the nipple of what's easy," tweeted the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

By Amber Jamieson

Headshot of Amber Jamieson

Amber Jamieson

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 5, 2018, at 5:15 p.m. ET

Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, in 2017.
Frank Franklin Ii / AP

Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, in 2017.

One of New York's most powerful police unions on Friday called all employees of the city's independent regulatory board for police misconduct a "disgrace."

The remarks from the Sergeants Benevolent Association came in response to a tweet by the Civilian Complaint Review Board about protecting Fourth Amendment rights around police searches.

"You are all a disgrace," tweeted the SBA, which according to its Twitter bio represents 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants.

"You sit on your ass and target the NYPD all while growing up on the nipple of what's easy," the SBA continued.

"You have no clue what a NYPD officer does yet target us and disparage our integrity," the SBA said. "One day you will dial 911 when evil is at your door and thank god for the NYPD."

The tweet was followed up with another post showing media reports of police officers killed in the line of duty.

You are all a disgrace. You sit on your ass and target the NYPD all while growing up on the nipple of what’s easy. You have no clue what a NYPD officer does yet target us and disparage our integrity. One day you will dial 911 when evil is at your door and thank god for the NYPD. https://t.co/8I00FD7hny
SBA @SBANYPD

You are all a disgrace. You sit on your ass and target the NYPD all while growing up on the nipple of what’s easy. You have no clue what a NYPD officer does yet target us and disparage our integrity. One day you will dial 911 when evil is at your door and thank god for the NYPD. https://t.co/8I00FD7hny

Reply Retweet Favorite
@SBANYPD / Twitter

Friday's viral #MayTheFourth hashtag, created to celebrate the Star Wars franchise, was coopted by some to celebrate the Fourth Amendment, which protects "the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures."

The CCRB — an independent agency which handles complaints about police misconduct, including investigating, mediating, and prosecuting complaints — tweeted the hashtag and a photo of its employees, writing, "If you feel your rights have been violated by an NYPD officer, file a complaint here."

ADVERTISEMENT
#MayTheFourth Amendment protect you from unreasonable searches and seizures. And if you feel your rights have been violated by an NYPD officer, file a complaint here: https://t.co/85crBmm5PG https://t.co/dD7vumSaux
NYC CCRB @CCRB_NYC

#MayTheFourth Amendment protect you from unreasonable searches and seizures. And if you feel your rights have been violated by an NYPD officer, file a complaint here: https://t.co/85crBmm5PG https://t.co/dD7vumSaux

Reply Retweet Favorite
@CCRB_NYC / Twitter

The SBA tweet drew criticism from many online.

@SBANYPD Holding you accountable for 4th Amendment violations is not "targeting the NYPD". We are not under your heel, and you are not above the law.
Harvey Birdwoman @cowgirl_bebop

@SBANYPD Holding you accountable for 4th Amendment violations is not "targeting the NYPD". We are not under your heel, and you are not above the law.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@cowgirlbebop / Twitter
@SBANYPD Yes, how dare we demand that the police obey the law.
Daniel Blair @duiroak64

@SBANYPD Yes, how dare we demand that the police obey the law.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@duiroak64 / Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
More toxic #ThinBlueLine hate speech from NY's Finest. And these are the supervisors. Can this really be "reformed"? #TheEndofPolicing https://t.co/L8DwdONybf
Alex S. Vitale @avitale

More toxic #ThinBlueLine hate speech from NY's Finest. And these are the supervisors. Can this really be "reformed"? #TheEndofPolicing https://t.co/L8DwdONybf

Reply Retweet Favorite
@avitale / Twitter

The CCRB and the mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the SBA, whose president Ed Mullins is known as a staunch defender of the city's police officers and a strong attacker of those who criticize police behavior.

Mullins accused previous police commissioner Bill Bratton of "hypocrisy," and said current commissioner James O'Neill has been "neutered" by the administration.

Want To See How The NYPD Disciplines Its Employees? Search For Yourself.

buzzfeed.com

Here’s What We Learned From Thousands Of Secret NYPD Disciplinary Files

buzzfeed.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT