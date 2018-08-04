The NRA Says It's Suffered "Tens Of Millions Of Dollars" Of Harm Since Parkland

"If the NRA goes bankrupt...they'll be in my thoughts and prayers," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The National Rifle Association claims it has suffered "tens of millions of dollars" of harm after insurance companies and banks stopped working with them after the Parkland shooting.

The guns rights organization made the claim in documents filed in a New York federal court in late July, which were first reported by Rolling Stone.

The NRA is suing the New York State Department of Financial Services and Gov. Andrew Cuomo after the state agency encouraged financial services companies in New York not to do business with the gun rights organization after the Florida shooting.

The NRA argues in its lawsuit that it's been the victim of a "discrimination campaign" and that it has suffered harm to its reputation and marketing damages worth tens of millions of dollars.

"The NRA has suffered tens of millions of dollars in damages," the lawsuit read. "Such damages include, without limitation, damages due to reputational harm, increased development and marketing costs for any potential new NRA-endorsed insurance programs, and lost royalty amounts owed to the NRA, as well as attorneys’ fees, legal expenses, and other costs."

The hardline group also claims that if it cannot use banking services and receive donations from members then it "will be unable to exist as a not-for-profit."



"Simply put, defendants made it clear to banks and insurers that it is bad business in New York to do business with the NRA," said the organization in its complaint.



Back in April, the state financial services agency issued a memo calling on insurers, banks, and other financial companies to "review" their relationships with the NRA and other gun promotional organizations.



The memo names the Parkland shooting — where 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 — as one of the reasons to be careful of public safety.

David Hogg, one of the Parkland teens that became the face of the anti-gun violence movement March for Our Lives, tweeted on Saturday that the NRA is not in financial crisis but is "trying to fool us into believing this" because it wants donations.