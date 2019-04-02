Police Believe Nipsey Hussle Was Killed Over A “Personal Matter”
Despite two women reporting that they were shot at a Monday night vigil for the rapper, the police chief said he was “lacking information” about any shots fired.
Rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed by an acquaintance he had a personal dispute with, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police believe his death “is not related to rivalries between gangs,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore in a press conference Tuesday morning, but “rather a dispute between the individuals.”
Hussle, a Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur, was shot and killed outside his store, The Marathon Clothing, on Sunday afternoon in South LA.
Police identified Eric Holder, a 29-year-old from Los Angeles, as the murder suspect.
Hussle, 33, had been open about his ties as a teen to the Rollin 60’s, part of the infamous Crips gang, but encouraged other young people from his neighborhood to look toward technology and business opportunities. Moore said the suspect was also a member of a gang, but did not identify which one.
The police chief did not explain the men’s relationship to each other or the possible reason for the argument but said it “appears to be a personal matter between the two of them.”
Police said video evidence and witness statements showed that Holder walked up to Hussle in the parking lot and spoke with him outside his store on multiple occasions Sunday, before he returned with a handgun and “purposefully and repeatedly” shot at Hussle. Two men with Hussle were also injured.
The suspect then escaped in a car driven by an unidentified woman. Police have asked for any witnesses or people with information about Holder’s or the woman’s whereabouts to contact them.
“The community is the one helping us solve this case,” said Moore.
On Monday night, the parking spot where Hussle was killed turned into a memorial, attracting hundreds of mourners.
The vigil had been peaceful, but shortly after 8 p.m., a man in attendance began brandishing a handgun, said the LAPD chief.
Moore said he had “no information right now that he shot anyone with it,” but another person in the crowd tried to disarm the man, and panic broke out.
Nineteen people were injured in the stampede that took place as hundreds of people tried to flee at once.
The majority of injuries were sprains, cuts, and falls. One injured individual was reportedly stabbed.
Two women appeared at a local hospital after 11 p.m., saying they’d attended the vigil and been shot, said Moore, adding it was unclear what had happened.
Moore noted that a commander had been on the scene during the vigil and the stampede, and that there were no reports of gunfire.
“At this point, I’m lacking information that a shooting occurred,” said Moore.
But the police chief encouraged people to gather at the memorial space peacefully and to “not allow this sacred ground to be the site of any further violence.”
Moore noted that there had been a worrying increase in gun violence in South LA in recent weeks, particularly impacting black men.
Incidents of gun violence had averaged 13 victims a week in January and February, but had doubled in March to 26 a week, with that jump “nearly entirely” occurring in the 77th Street area of South LA, where Hussle was killed.
Moore and Commissioner Steve Soboroff had been due to meet and talk about gang violence with Hussle and representatives from Roc Nation on Monday, the day after he was killed.
During the press conference, Soboroff read out the email he received from Hussle on Feb 26 requesting the meeting.
“Our goal is to work with the department to help improve communication, relationships and work towards changing the culture and dialogue between the LAPD and the inner city. We want to hear about your programs and your goals for the department as well as how we can help stop gang violence and help you help kids,” it read.
Moore said sometimes in policing, officers do a double take and struggle to process the horror in front of them.
“Sunday afternoon was that for me,” he said, recounting the moment he received a message from LA Fire Department about three shooting victims, including the rapper.
“I was reading it, standing in the street, exactly where I was, and then saw the name, Nipsey Hussle, and I looked at it again, and I looked at it again. I could not believe it,” said Moore.
“Nipsey Hussle represents the enormity of the lives we have lost,” the police chief said.
