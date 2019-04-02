Police Believe Nipsey Hussle Was Killed Over A “Personal Matter”

Despite two women reporting that they were shot at a Monday night vigil for the rapper, the police chief said he was “lacking information” about any shots fired.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party on Feb. 7, 2019.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed by an acquaintance he had a personal dispute with, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police believe his death “is not related to rivalries between gangs,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore in a press conference Tuesday morning, but “rather a dispute between the individuals.”

Hussle, a Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur, was shot and killed outside his store, The Marathon Clothing, on Sunday afternoon in South LA.

Police identified Eric Holder, a 29-year-old from Los Angeles, as the murder suspect.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100

Hussle, 33, had been open about his ties as a teen to the Rollin 60’s, part of the infamous Crips gang, but encouraged other young people from his neighborhood to look toward technology and business opportunities. Moore said the suspect was also a member of a gang, but did not identify which one. The police chief did not explain the men’s relationship to each other or the possible reason for the argument but said it “appears to be a personal matter between the two of them.”

Police said video evidence and witness statements showed that Holder walked up to Hussle in the parking lot and spoke with him outside his store on multiple occasions Sunday, before he returned with a handgun and “purposefully and repeatedly” shot at Hussle. Two men with Hussle were also injured.

The suspect then escaped in a car driven by an unidentified woman. Police have asked for any witnesses or people with information about Holder’s or the woman’s whereabouts to contact them.

“The community is the one helping us solve this case,” said Moore.

Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

On Monday night, the parking spot where Hussle was killed turned into a memorial, attracting hundreds of mourners.

The vigil had been peaceful, but shortly after 8 p.m., a man in attendance began brandishing a handgun, said the LAPD chief. Moore said he had “no information right now that he shot anyone with it,” but another person in the crowd tried to disarm the man, and panic broke out. Nineteen people were injured in the stampede that took place as hundreds of people tried to flee at once. The majority of injuries were sprains, cuts, and falls. One injured individual was reportedly stabbed.

David Mcnew / Getty Images

Two women appeared at a local hospital after 11 p.m., saying they’d attended the vigil and been shot, said Moore, adding it was unclear what had happened. Moore noted that a commander had been on the scene during the vigil and the stampede, and that there were no reports of gunfire. “At this point, I’m lacking information that a shooting occurred,” said Moore. But the police chief encouraged people to gather at the memorial space peacefully and to “not allow this sacred ground to be the site of any further violence.”

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images LAPD Chief Michael Moore addresses the media at LAPD Headquarters on April 2.