Here's How NFL Players Are Reacting To Trump's "Son Of A Bitch" Comment

news

"Does anyone tell Trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports?"

By Amber Jamieson

Amber Jamieson

Last updated on September 23, 2017, at 1:14 p.m. ET

Posted on September 23, 2017, at 11:50 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump declared on Friday that NFL team owners should fire any "son of a bitch" who doesn't stand for the national anthem — an apparent reference to Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled to the flag in a political protest last year.

"I'd love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. He's fired,'" said Trump at a rally in Alabama.

Both current and former players took to Twitter to back Kaepernick, a quarterback who played for the San Francisco 49ers but is currently a free agent, and to criticize the president.

The head of the NFL Players Association, DeMaurice Smith, backed their constitutional right to protest, saying, "We will never back down."

We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports.
DeMaurice Smith @DeSmithNFLPA

We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports.

Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks declared that anyone not condemning Trump's comments was condoning them.

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!!
Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!!

Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots (who shares a Twitter account with his twin brother, Jason, who plays for the Cleveland Browns) wondered if people would think the president's comments were disrespectful.

Ppl said it was disrespectful not going to the White House..I’m sure they are quiet about us being called “sons of bitches” 🤦🏿‍♂️(D-Mac)
Devin&amp;Jason McCourty @McCourtyTwins

Ppl said it was disrespectful not going to the White House..I’m sure they are quiet about us being called “sons of bitches” 🤦🏿‍♂️(D-Mac)

Ryan Grant, a wide receiver for the Washington Redskins, retweeted a post about how much power Trump purportedly believes NFL owners have over the players in their team.

Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron wondered if there was a double standard afoot.

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh.
Eric Ebron @Ebron85

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh.

Zach Brown of the Washington Redskins had a similar thought.

Trump stay in ur place... football have nothing to do wit u smh
Zach Brown @ZachBrown_55

Trump stay in ur place... football have nothing to do wit u smh

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley didn't like being told to stick to sports.

“Stick to sports boy... Sit down and do what your told. Say or do something we don’t like and your fired” Well I hate to break it to ya...
Chris Conley @_flight17_

“Stick to sports boy... Sit down and do what your told. Say or do something we don’t like and your fired” Well I hate to break it to ya...

Running back Reggie Bush called Trump a "clown."

Definition of a clown! 🤡
Reggie Bush @ReggieBush

Definition of a clown! 🤡

Buffalo Bills running back Lesean McCoy went a little further, calling Trump an "asshole."

It's really sad man ... our president is a asshole
Lesean McCoy @CutonDime25

It's really sad man ... our president is a asshole

Don't disrespect the mamas, declared free agent Ronald Talley.

Naw we're not disrespecting Mamas... Watch tomorrow... https://t.co/7A2pcBhenx
Ronald Talley @daTalleyman

Naw we're not disrespecting Mamas... Watch tomorrow... https://t.co/7A2pcBhenx

Quarterback and free agent Robert Griffin III said Trump's comments were divisive.

You can't lead the world POTUS if you can't unite your own country
Robert Griffin III @RGIII

You can't lead the world POTUS if you can't unite your own country

Haven't ever really seen this type of disrespect by a president
Robert Griffin III @RGIII

Haven't ever really seen this type of disrespect by a president

Former player Lance Moore said Trump spoke out more strongly against football players than white supremacists in Charlottesville.

So Trumpster is more mad at "son of a bi!@&amp;" athletes than he was the neo-nazi's in Charlottesville. How am I not surprised?
Lance Moore @LanceMoore16

So Trumpster is more mad at "son of a bi!@&amp;" athletes than he was the neo-nazi's in Charlottesville. How am I not surprised?

Former player Chris Kluwe didn't hide his criticism.

Just another day with a racist, fascist turdwaffle dragging our country on a path towards war and self-destruction.
Cassandra @ChrisWarcraft

Just another day with a racist, fascist turdwaffle dragging our country on a path towards war and self-destruction.

Kluwe also suggested players and coaches should protest Trump's comments on Sunday during games.

Now would be an excellent time for every African-American NFL player and coach to suit up on Sunday, then refuse to take the field.
Cassandra @ChrisWarcraft

Now would be an excellent time for every African-American NFL player and coach to suit up on Sunday, then refuse to take the field.

Former Texans running back Arian Foster was frustrated that people cared more about the flag than players themselves.

cloth has more value than people. apparently. https://t.co/PZjeRA9861
feeno @ArianFoster

cloth has more value than people. apparently. https://t.co/PZjeRA9861

Former player Takeo Spikes used the same words that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un used this week to describe Trump.

How about all of us get together &amp; say, "get that "son of a b*tch" out of the White House". #Fu*kingDotard✊🏾 https://t.co/NQx6KUKwdI
Takeo Spikes, M.B.A @TakeoSpikes51

How about all of us get together &amp; say, "get that "son of a b*tch" out of the White House". #Fu*kingDotard✊🏾 https://t.co/NQx6KUKwdI

It wasn't just players speaking out against the president. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Trump's comments "divisive" and said they showed an "unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL."

New NFL statement
Brian McCarthy @NFLprguy

New NFL statement

NFL columnist Mike Freeman noted Trump was criticizing a black player in Alabama, a state with a turbulent history of racism.

Why are you even bringing up Kaepernick's name at a political rally in Alabama? Never mind. I know the answer.
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL

Why are you even bringing up Kaepernick's name at a political rally in Alabama? Never mind. I know the answer.

ESPN TV host Jemele Hill, whom the White House said should be fired after she tweeted that Trump was a white supremacist, tweeted that Trump was making players more likely to protest.

Just so we're clear: the president's comments will only incite more player protests, not quell them.
Jemele Hill @jemelehill

Just so we're clear: the president's comments will only incite more player protests, not quell them.

While prominent Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson called for others to also kneel at the flag.

#TakeAKnee
deray mckesson @deray

#TakeAKnee

