New Zealand Women Wore Headscarves To Support The Muslim Community

On the one week anniversary of the Christchurch mosque shootings that killed 50 people, non-Muslim New Zealand women wore headscarves on Friday as a show of support for the Muslim community.

A doctor in Auckland, Thaya Ashman, came up with the Headscarf for Harmony idea after hearing that a woman had been too scared to go out in public in hijab, the religious headscarf worn by Muslim women.

“I wanted to say: ‘We are with you, we want you to feel at home on your own streets, we love, support and respect you’,” she told Reuters.



Ashman spoke with the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand and the Muslim Association of New Zealand to get their support before going public with the plan. She told NZ Herald that the movement was calling it a headscarf rather than a hijab to acknowledge the cultural difference for non-Muslims.

New Zealanders posted selfies of themselves wearing headscarves on Twitter under #HeadscarfforHarmony and #scarvesforsolidarity.