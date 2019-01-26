Naomi Osaka Is The First Asian Tennis Player To Be World No. 1 After Her Australian Open Win

Naomi Osaka will become the world's number one ranked female tennis player after she won the Australian Open on Saturday, making her the first Asian to hold the top spot in either men's or women's tennis.

Osaka, who represents Japan, beat Czech Petra Kvitova in Melbourne 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-4.



"Thank you, everyone," she said after her win. "I am really honored to have played in this final."

The Australian Open was Osaka's second grand slam championship after she won the US Open in September in an emotional and controversial game against Serena Williams.

Osaka will officially become the top ranked player on Monday when the new results are released.

Li Na, a retired Chinese tennis player who was the first Asian player to win a grand slam, presented Osaka with the trophy.