People Are Tweeting Photos Of All The Weird Stuff At Their Parents' House After Thanksgiving
Big bowls of seashells in bathrooms. Cupboards full of clown dolls. What weird items do your folks have in their home?
Being home for the holidays often means returning to childhood homes that haven't changed for decades.
To celebrate this special ritual, Cards Against Humanity's Jenn Bane did a Thanksgiving call out on Thursday for people to tweet pictures of the weird things they spotted while gathering to eat at their folks' home.
To get things going, Jenn asked for decor along the lines of "seashells in the bathrooms"...
And lots of people immediately delivered shells-in-a-bowl-in-the-bathroom content.
Karen Cravens posted a photo of her mother-in-law's glorious guest bathroom in Maize, Kansas, which has a hunting and fishing theme.
Another person's guest bathroom has more of a judgmental, religious theme.
Bathrooms seemed a popular weird option, such as this person who has a canvas of their sister next to the toilet.
Speaking of toilets, another Twitter user posted a photo of...whatever this is.
One person shared a photo of their family's cherished coconut mouse.
Another posted the charming painted ceramic turtle wearing a cowboy hat they gave their lucky mom once.
While someone else shared this....devil baby.
Another person posted a photo of a 1994-era painting of Jesus with a baby lamb.
Another shared tea towels with sex jokes.
Another noted that their relatives have a ~lot~ of lighting options in their living areas.
And even though it might be a little early for Christmas, one person posted a photo of a Santa statue...with some stumpy feet.
One user noted that her parents had an "Egg Room."
While this person posted a photo of his stepdad's not-terrifying-at-all clown figurine collection.
Happy Thanksgiving to all the parents out there with their unique sense of decor!
