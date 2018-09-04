BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Monica Lewinsky Walked Offstage When Asked If Bill Clinton Should Apologize To Her

news

Monica Lewinsky Walked Offstage When Asked If Bill Clinton Should Apologize To Her

Lewinsky said she'd told the interviewer the question was off-limits.

By Amber Jamieson

Headshot of Amber Jamieson

Amber Jamieson

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 4, 2018, at 9:57 a.m. ET

Monica Lewinksy walked offstage in Israel after an interviewer on Sunday asked her whether she wanted former president Bill Clinton to apologize to her.

Lewinsky had a sexual relationship with Clinton when she was an intern at the White House, and Clinton&#x27;s lies about it eventually led to him being impeached in 1998 by the House of Representatives.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Lewinsky had a sexual relationship with Clinton when she was an intern at the White House, and Clinton's lies about it eventually led to him being impeached in 1998 by the House of Representatives.

Lewinsky had just given a speech at a conference at the Jerusalem International Convention Center about online bullying and harassment, a topic she writes and speaks regularly about.

After the speech she sat down for an interview onstage with Israel&#x27;s Channel 2 News anchor Yonit Levi.
Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images

After the speech she sat down for an interview onstage with Israel's Channel 2 News anchor Yonit Levi.

"Now, recently in an interview in NBC News, former president Clinton was rather irate when asked if he ever apologized personally to you. He said, 'I apologized publicly.' Do you still expect that apology, the personal apology?" asked Levi.

"I'm so sorry, I'm not going to be able to do this": Monica Lewinsky stormed off stage at a speaking event in Jerusalem because of what she said was an interviewer's "off limits" question about Bill Clinton. https://t.co/AQRpgUG4Id https://t.co/7hyvKxHmRB
CBS News @CBSNews

"I'm so sorry, I'm not going to be able to do this": Monica Lewinsky stormed off stage at a speaking event in Jerusalem because of what she said was an interviewer's "off limits" question about Bill Clinton. https://t.co/AQRpgUG4Id https://t.co/7hyvKxHmRB

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm so sorry, I'm not going to be able to do this," said Lewinsky, before standing and immediately walking offstage.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters

A few hours later, Lewinsky posted a statement on Twitter explaining that she had set "clear parameters" about what the conversation was to not cover, and that the interviewer had put forth the same question the previous day and Lewinsky had said it was "off limits."

so here’s 👇🏻 what happened...
Monica Lewinsky @MonicaLewinsky

so here’s 👇🏻 what happened...

Reply Retweet Favorite

"When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled. I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative," wrote Lewinsky.

She also tweeted at news organizations who wrote about the incident, arguing that she had not "stormed" offstage as they'd declared.

@CBSNews stormed? not quite. politely said i was leaving? yes. walked as fast as i could off stage in heels? yes.
Monica Lewinsky @MonicaLewinsky

@CBSNews stormed? not quite. politely said i was leaving? yes. walked as fast as i could off stage in heels? yes.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Politely said I was leaving? Yes. Walked as fast as I could offstage in heels? Yes," she wrote.

In a statement provided to the Jerusalem Post, Channel 2 News, which organized the event, said, "We respect her sensitivity and wish her luck."

Monica Lewinsky speaking now in Jerusalem about faith, family and the events of 1998.
Amy Spiro @AmySpiro

Monica Lewinsky speaking now in Jerusalem about faith, family and the events of 1998.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It also disagreed with Lewinsky's claim that the interviewer had agreed to not ask the question, saying in its statement that "the question that was asked was legitimate, worthy and respectful, and in no way went beyond Ms. Lewinsky's requests."

In May, Lewinsky was uninvited from an event organized by a magazine after Clinton accepted an invitation to also speak.

A spokesperson for Clinton said they&#x27;d been unaware the invite was rescinded.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

A spokesperson for Clinton said they'd been unaware the invite was rescinded.

ADVERTISEMENT