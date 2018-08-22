BuzzFeed News

Michael Cohen Deleted A Tweet About Hillary Clinton Going To Prison

Michael Cohen Deleted A Tweet About Hillary Clinton Going To Prison

Cohen, who worked for years as the personal lawyer to President Trump, pleaded guilty to eight crimes on Tuesday.

By Amber Jamieson

Last updated on August 22, 2018, at 11:40 a.m. ET

Posted on August 22, 2018, at 10:10 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to eight charges in Manhattan federal court.

The crimes Cohen pleaded guilty to include tax evasion, giving false statements to a financial institution, and two counts of unlawful campaign contributions relating to the 2016 presidential election.
The crimes Cohen pleaded guilty to include tax evasion, giving false statements to a financial institution, and two counts of unlawful campaign contributions relating to the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen committed the two crimes relating to campaign contributions by arranging payments to ensure that news of Trump's alleged sexual affairs with porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal were kept private before the election.

Cohen told the court the two payments were made "in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office," meaning President Trump, "for the principal purpose of influencing the election."
Cohen told the court the two payments were made "in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office," meaning President Trump, "for the principal purpose of influencing the election."

A tweet of Cohen's from December 2015, aimed at then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, resurfaced on Tuesday.

"@HillaryClinton when you go to prison for defrauding America and perjury, your room and board will be free!" it reads.
"@HillaryClinton when you go to prison for defrauding America and perjury, your room and board will be free!" it reads.

Cohen could serve a maximum total of 65 years imprisonment for his crimes, Judge William Pauley III said in court on Wednesday.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 12.
He will be sentenced on Dec. 12.

Many noted the irony of the 2015 tweet. Comedian Kathy Griffin retweeted it with a sly "Hi Michael."

Others noted that he may now use the free room and board.

Maybe Cohen doesn't make the best deals, said another.

Or he was always talking about himself, noted one.

Several people pointed out how much Hillary Clinton must be enjoying this.

Hillary reading the news, sipping her tea.

But by Wednesday morning, Cohen's tweet about Clinton had been deleted.

However, screenshots are forever!BuzzFeed News contacted Cohen asking why he deleted it, and he said to speak with his own personal lawyer Lanny Davis. Davis has not yet responded to a request for comment.
However, screenshots are forever!

BuzzFeed News contacted Cohen asking why he deleted it, and he said to speak with his own personal lawyer Lanny Davis. Davis has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Although another tweet about sending Clinton to jail remained.

Trump hasn't yet commented on the crimes Cohen pleaded guilty to, even though two are directly related to him. But he did offer his own Twitter take on his former lawyer on Wednesday:

