Miami Is Shutting Restaurants And Gyms Again Because Coronavirus Infections Are Skyrocketing

Restaurantgoers sit on an outdoor patio on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on June 26.

Miami is shutting down restaurants and gyms just one month after reopening them, as cases of COVID-19 spike across the city.

The measures in Miami-Dade County are being taken in order to flatten the curve and not overwhelm already struggling hospitals, county officials said, blaming graduation parties and indoor dining.

"We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said in a press release announcing the closures.



Restaurants (except for takeout and delivery), gyms, short-term rentals and party venues will be shut again from Wednesday. Hotel pools, childcare, and summer camps will remain open.

Other counties in Florida, which include cities such as Orlando, have kept restaurants open.

Currently, Florida has one of the highest rates of infection in the country, with 206,447 people testing positive for the coronavirus, and 6,327 new cases on Monday.

Miami-Dade County, which covers Miami, Miami Beach, and the Everglades, has had an average of 1,900 cases per day, a 229% increase from just 14 days ago.

Some Miami-Dade restaurants reopened for indoor dining on May 18, while the city of Miami reopened on May 27, after restaurants had been shut completely on March 16.

Restaurants could only be open at 50% capacity.

But even at a lower capacity, the spread has continued from gatherings of people inside, said the mayor, noting how many of the positive cases have been young people.

"We are still tracking the spike in the number of cases involving 18- to 34-year-olds that began in mid-June, which the County’s medical experts say was caused by a number of factors, including young people going to congested places — indoors and outside — without taking precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing," Giminez said.

"Contributing to the positives in that age group, the doctors have told me, were graduation parties, gatherings at restaurants that turned into packed parties in violation of the rules and street protests where people could not maintain social distancing and where not everyone was wearing facial coverings," Giminez said.