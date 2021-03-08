What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H ❤️ #internationalwomensday #womenshistorymonth #remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan #itsagirl

A new photo of Prince Harry holding Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, under the trees of their California home has been released, the day after the airing of their blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.



And this time, big-brother-to-be Archie is in it!

On Monday, photographer Misan Harriman (who is also a friend of Meghan and Harry's) shared a photo from Meghan’s pregnancy shoot on Twitter. It comes after the couple revealed that they’re expecting a baby girl this summer.

“What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H,” Harriman wrote.

In the interview with Oprah, Meghan revealed that she had suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy and that she and Harry had begged for support without success. They described their decision to step away from being senior members of the royal family as the only way they could protect their own young family.