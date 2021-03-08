 Skip To Content
An Adorable Photo Of Meghan, Harry, And Archie Was Released After The Groundbreaking Oprah Interview

Welcome to the #girldad club, Harry!

By Amber Jamieson

Picture of Amber Jamieson Amber Jamieson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 8, 2021, at 3:26 p.m. ET

Misan Harriman @misanharriman

@misanharriman / Twitter / Via Twitter: @misanharriman

A new photo of Prince Harry holding Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, under the trees of their California home has been released, the day after the airing of their blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.

And this time, big-brother-to-be Archie is in it!

On Monday, photographer Misan Harriman (who is also a friend of Meghan and Harry's) shared a photo from Meghan’s pregnancy shoot on Twitter. It comes after the couple revealed that they’re expecting a baby girl this summer.

“What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H,” Harriman wrote.

In the interview with Oprah, Meghan revealed that she had suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy and that she and Harry had begged for support without success. They described their decision to step away from being senior members of the royal family as the only way they could protect their own young family.

Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their son Archie on Sept. 25, 2019, in Cape Town, South Africa.

In the newly released photo, which was taken remotely with an iPad, Meghan snuggles toddler Archie, who is perched on top of her baby bump, and leans against girl-dad-to-be Harry.

The pregnancy was announced on Valentine’s Day, and this new photo came out on International Women’s Day — perhaps the new Mountbatten-Windsor girl will be ready to meet the world on another holiday. Maybe Independence Day?

Misan Harriman @misanharriman

@misanharriman / Twitter / Via Twitter: @misanharriman

