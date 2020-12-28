Lori Loughlin Has Been Released After Spending Two Months In Prison For The College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin arrives at Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019.

Full House actor Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after serving her two-month sentence for paying $500,00 in bribes to get her daughters into college.

An inmate search in the Bureau of Prisons website confirmed Loughlin's release date as Dec. 28.

Loughlin spent two months at a federal prison in Dublin, California.

Her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, is still serving his five-month prison sentence as part of the college admissions scandal.

His son posted on Instagram earlier this month that Giannulli was being kept in solitary confinement, which is part of a COVID-19 protective custody as the virus has infected thousands of federal prisoners.

Giannulli is due to be released from the federal prison in Lompoc, California, on April 17, 2021, according to the Bureau of Prisons.



The couple paid half a million in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits despite neither girl rowing.