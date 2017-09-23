BuzzFeed News

LeBron Dragged Trump By Calling Him A "Bum" And People Lost Their Damn Minds

LeBron Dragged Trump By Calling Him A "Bum" And People Lost Their Damn Minds

"LeBron James called Trump a bum. Therefore, LeBron James is my president now."

By Amber Jamieson

Amber Jamieson

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 23, 2017, at 6:06 p.m. ET

Posted on September 23, 2017, at 2:51 p.m. ET

President Trump used Twitter on Saturday to disinvite Steph Curry from the White House, after the Warriors player said he would skip the team's traditional championship visit to Washington in protest.

In disinviting Curry, Trump said the opportunity to visit the White House was a "great honor" that should be respected.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!

A bunch of basketball players had some thoughts on the whole mess, including retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant...

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again"

...and NBA Players' Association president Chris Paul.

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane

But it was a tweet by LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers that got EVERYBODY talking.

"Going to [the] White House was a great honor until you showed up," King James tweeted, addressing the president as "u bum."

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

Reply Retweet Favorite
James followed up on his tweet Saturday afternoon with a video message, telling his fans that "this guy" [Trump] was trying to divide Americans.

"He's now using sports as the platform to try to divide us," James said in the video. "We all know how much sports brings us together, how much passion it has, how much we love and care and, you know, the friendships and the love it creates and for him to try to use this platform to divide us even more, it's not something that I can stand for."

James also defended Colin Kaepernick and Jemele Hill.

"All these people are speaking up and it's for the greater cause," James said. "It's for all of us to come together. It's not about division."

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to… https://t.co/vfojs8Wrem

Remember that James and Curry, two of the game's biggest names, are huge rivals on the court. The players have faced off in the last three NBA finals, with the Warriors winning their most recent showdown.

But fans from both sides were happy to put the rivalry aside after James' tweet in support of Curry.

Cavs fans and Warriors fans rn

Some appreciated that James called Trump a "bum."

LeBron James called Trump a bum. Therefore, LeBron James is my president now.

While others celebrated how great James' tweet made them feel.

@ShadowLeagueTSL @KingJames @StephenCurry30 LeBron tweet got me feeling like...

One person was dancing with delight.

Me after seeing LeBron calling Trump a bum.

Another said that James' tweet had changed their whole perspective of him.

Until today I had no strong feelings regarding LeBron James and now I'd kill for him

GIFs appeared of LeBron slam dunking a photoshopped Donald Trump.

@FischerPrice74 @PrimeDoncic @KingJames @StephenCurry30

Someone else shared a mockup of James as a goat (as in GOAT, greatest of all time).

@BenKnicks18 @KingJames @StephenCurry30

While one person is just waiting for the "u bum" merch to drop.

I can’t wait for @Nike to drop the “u bum” t-shirts 😂

James has never really been a Trump fan, though; he campaigned for Hillary Clinton last year, even appearing at a rally in Cleveland with her just two days before the 2016 election.

So, not everyone was a fan. "Stay in your lane," this user wrote.

@KingJames @StephenCurry30 Stay in your lane and play basketball. Athletes shouldn’t be peacocking at the White Hou… https://t.co/4hbHVGEEbL

Still, the James tweet proved massively popular. ESPN reporter Darren Rovell said the tweet had quickly become James' most retweeted post ever.

Twitter says this is now LeBron's most retweeted tweet. Previous record was 111K retweets from 2013 when he tweeted… https://t.co/YmPRy2ZlXk

In short:

