LeBron Dragged Trump By Calling Him A "Bum" And People Lost Their Damn Minds

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

James followed up on his tweet Saturday afternoon with a video message, telling his fans that "this guy" [Trump] was trying to divide Americans.

"He's now using sports as the platform to try to divide us," James said in the video. "We all know how much sports brings us together, how much passion it has, how much we love and care and, you know, the friendships and the love it creates and for him to try to use this platform to divide us even more, it's not something that I can stand for."

James also defended Colin Kaepernick and Jemele Hill.