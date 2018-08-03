The Las Vegas Mass Shooting Investigation Is Closing With No Motive Being Found

Without a manifesto, "or even a note to answer questions," the local sheriff said all investigators can do is speculate on what motivated the shooter to carry out the massacre.

The man who opened fire from a high-rise casino in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring scores more, had lost $1.5 million in the two years before the Oct. 1 shooting and may have been bipolar, but authorities on Friday said they are closing their investigation without a finding a clear motive.

"What we have been able to answer are the questions 'who,' 'what' 'when' and 'how.' What we have not been able to definitively answer is the 'why' Stephen Paddock committed this act," Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a press conference.

Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel onto a crowd of thousands gathered for the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, marking the largest mass shooting in modern US history. In addition to leaving 58 dead, 869 were injured after Paddock fired a total of 1,057 shots.

Lombardo confirmed that all evidence shows Paddock acted alone and was the sole shooter, and that there was nothing indicating any radicalization or links to a specific ideology.

"By all accounts, Stephen Paddock was an unremarkable man whose movements leading up to Oct. 1 didn’t raise any suspicion," Lombardo said.

A primary care physician told investigators that based on an appointment in late 2016, he believed Paddock may have been bipolar, but that he did not want to discuss it. The physician also said Paddock refused anti-depressant medications.

"An interview with his doctor indicated signs of a troubled mind, but no troubling behavior that would trigger a call to law enforcement," Lombardo said. "Without a manifesto, or even a note to answer questions, the totality of the information that has been gathered leaves us to only make an educated guess as to the motives of Stephen Paddock."

The information gathered over the nearly 10-month investigation included 2,000 leads, 22,000 hours of video, 252,000 images obtained, and about 1,000 served legal processes, according to the criminal investigative report. Las Vegas police have also been releasing bodycam footage and other records related to their response.

In addition to concerns about Paddock's mental state, investigators found that his bank accounts had dropped by roughly $1.5 million between September 2015 and September 2017, and surmised that his diminishing wealth "could have been a contributing factor," the sheriff said.



There were also indications that Paddock had long been planning a mass shooting.