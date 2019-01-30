Lady Gaga Told Dr. Luke's Lawyer She "Should Be Ashamed" At How They Treated Kesha

During the legal battle between singer Kesha and producer Dr. Luke, pop star Lady Gaga told Dr. Luke's lawyer she "should be ashamed" of herself for suggesting Kesha made up allegations of sexual assault.



"Why on earth would this girl tell the entire world that this happened? Why on earth?" said Gaga in recently unsealed court documents.

"Do you know what it's like for survivors? Do you know what it's like to tell people? Don't you role [sic] your eyes at me. You should be ashamed of yourself," Gaga told Christine Lepera, the lawyer of Dr. Luke — aka Lukasz Gottwald.



In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against Gottwald accusing him of raping and abusing her (which she later dropped). He counter-sued, claiming defamation and breach of contract.



Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, was deposed in September 2017 as part of the lawsuit brought by Gottwald against Kesha. Gottwald was listening on the phone during the deposition.



The recently unsealed deposition shows Gaga strongly defending and supporting Kesha in her testimony when Gottwald's lawyer suggested that some rape allegations are false.



"How about all of the women that are accused of being liars and how she was slut shamed in front of the world, how about that?" asked Gaga.

"I have factual knowledge of her depression. I have factual knowledge of her need for support and love," continued Gaga. "I have factual knowledge of the spiral that I watched that girl go down. I have factual knowledge of trauma. I am informed and intelligent about this issue. That girl has experienced serious trauma and she is in the middle of it right now. And you are all a party to it."

