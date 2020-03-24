Lady Gaga Has Delayed The Release Of Her Album "Chromatica" Due To The Coronavirus

Sorry Monsters, but Lady Gaga is delaying the release of her much-awaited album Chromatica due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pop star announced the news Tuesday via her socials. "This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," Gaga wrote.

"Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions," she added. "It’s important to me that attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic." Gaga released the album's first single, "Stupid Love," a month ago. Fans suspected the new album would be called Chromatica after a logo appeared at the end of the music video. The statement also revealed that she had a "secret Coachella set lined up." The California festival, due to be held over two weekends in April and headlined by Frank Ocean and Lana Del Rey, has been postponed to October. "To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad," wrote Gaga, "But I also know that as a fan base… as a family…. we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Lady Gaga on Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami, Florida.