An Ex-Olympian Who Wore His Team USA Jacket At The Capitol Riot Has Been Charged
Klete Keller, an Olympic gold medalist, now faces three federal charges.
An Olympic gold medalist swimmer who was wearing his Team USA jacket when he stormed the Capitol last week with a pro-Trump mob was charged Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the violent insurrection.
Klete Keller, a three-time Olympian, faces three federal charges of civil disorder, knowingly entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
In the criminal complaint against Keller, 38, filed in federal court on Wednesday, authorities identified him by the Olympic jacket he wore.
"PERSON 1 can be seen standing in the Rotunda still wearing the dark-colored USA jacket, which also appears to bear a Nike logo on the front right side and a red and
white Olympic patch on the front left side," it reads, with a close-up photo of the US Olympic team logo.
Keller won medals at the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Summer Olympics. He swam the final leg to secure gold for the 4×200-meter freestyle relay team in 2004.
In 2018, Keller revealed he'd been homeless for months, living out of his car after losing his job and his marriage breaking down.
Then last Wednesday, he appeared as part of the Capitol mob, in video shot by Townhall, where rioters violently clashed with police in the Capitol Rotunda.
Police can be seen trying to clear Keller, the "USA" clearly visible on his jacket, from the area.
He was first identified last week by SwimSwam, an outlet covering swimming news.
Keller had been working at a real estate firm in Colorado Springs. They released a statement that he had resigned Tuesday and that the company "cannot condone actions that violate the rule of law."
Keller is one of over 70 people to have been charged with crimes relating to their involvement in the Capitol insurrection so far, ranging from trespassing to illegal possession of explosive devices and assault rifles.
The Justice Department has opened more than 170 "subject files" on people who are suspected of committing crimes during the attack.
Prosecutors say some of those arrested may be charged with sedition and conspiracy.
-
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.