The Winner Of The Kentucky Derby Failed The Postrace Drug Test

John Velazquez guides Medina Spirit to the front of the pack during the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1.

The horse that won the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit, failed a postrace drug test and now faces possible disqualification.

"Failure to comply with the rules and medication protocols jeopardizes the safety of the horses and jockeys, the integrity of our sport and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby and all who participate," read a statement from Churchill Downs, the racetrack of the Kentucky Derby, released Sunday.

Medina Spirit won the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, one of the world's most prestigious horse races, on May 1.

Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit's Hall of Fame racehorse trainer, announced the news of the failed drug test Sunday morning and denied any wrongdoing.

“I got the biggest gut punch in racing for something that I didn’t do,” Baffert said in a press conference.

This is the fifth horse trained by Baffert to have failed a drug test in just over 12 months, the Associated Press reported.

Baffert said a blood sample from Medina Spirit was found to have 21 picograms of the drug betamethasone, which is double the amount allowed by racing authorities. He denied that he or anyone else on his team had administered the drug to the horse.