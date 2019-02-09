Kanye West Is Being Sued By The Parents Of The Girl Praying At The Start Of "Ultralight Beam"

"We don't want no devils in this house, we want the Lord," begins the opening track on West's 2016 Life of Pablo album, a sample that came from a video posted to Instagram of a four-year-old praying.

The parents of the little girl sampled at the beginning of Kanye West's hit "Ultralight Beam" said in a new lawsuit they did not give permission for their daughter's voice to be used — and that West never paid promised money.

Andrew and Shirley Green, the parents of the child identified as N.G. in court documents, filed a lawsuit against West on Thursday in federal court in South Carolina.

They allege that West asked Alice Johnson, the biological mother of N.G. for permission to use their daughter's voice. However, the Greens said they were her legal guardians.

The sample came from mid January 2016, when Johnson and Andreia Samoria Green — who is also a plaintiff in the case — were about to travel on the highway and N.G. decided to pray over Samoria Green for good luck.

Johnson recorded a video of it and posted it on to Instagram, where it quickly went viral.

Around Feb. 8, 2018, a representative for West contacted Johnson for permission to use the sample, the lawsuit said, which includes both N.G. praying and Samoria Green responding to her.

In a phone call that took place between Feb 8 and 11, West's representative shared that the album was due to be released very shortly, the lawsuit said.

"During this conversation, Johnson verbally agreed to allow Defendant West to use the Green Samples in a song in his upcoming album in exchange for payment in an amount to be negotiated at a later date," reads the lawsuit.