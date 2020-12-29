Biden Said "Things Are Going To Get Worse" As COVID-19 Continues To Surge In The US

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming .

One year after the initial warning of a mysterious “pneumonia of unknown cause” in China, the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage — and President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday warned it's only going to get worse in the US.

The coronavirus has now infected more than 81.7 million people worldwide, including more than 19.4 million in the United States.

"Things are going to get worse before they get better," Biden said during a briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday.

The pandemic has decimated the health, finances, and social lives of millions. The Trump administration's failure to contain the deadly spread of the virus — including downplaying its dangers and undermining mask-wearing and lockdown policies — has contributed to an estimated 336,000 people dying from COVID-19 complications in the US so far.

Based on current numbers, more than 121,000 infected Americans will ring in the new year in a hospital.

"Look, my ability to change the direction of this pandemic starts in three weeks," Biden said. "The next few weeks and months are going to be very tough — very tough for our nation, maybe the toughest in this entire pandemic."

Biden called on people to wear a mask, avoid indoor gatherings, and continue socially distancing.

"It’s hard on your lives and your livelihoods and your kids and your families," he said. "We need to steel our spines and forge ahead."



The president-elect noted that "we might not see improvement until we're well into March," based on how long an infection takes to develop after exposure and the fact that people who die are typically weeks into their illness.

Biden's comments come as the US faces perhaps the most critical point of the pandemic. The deadly second coronavirus wave has seen numbers skyrocket, with 175,000 to 225,000 people testing positive daily for the virus in recent weeks.

And the numbers are continuing to rise. Experts believe January will be worse than December.