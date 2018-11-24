Jameela Jamil Said She Hopes Celebs Like Cardi B Who Sell Detox Teas ‘Shit Their Pants In Public’

The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil is sick of celebs hawking detox teas on Instagram, tweeting Saturday that she hopes they “all shit their pants in public.”

“I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do,” wrote Jamil.

“Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY,” she continued.

Jamil specifically called out rapper Cardi B, who’d posted a sponsored Instagram for a brand of detox tea on Friday.

In it, Cardi claimed the tea — which has a laxative effect — had helped her lose weight she’d gained after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, four months ago.