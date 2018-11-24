BuzzFeed News

Jameela Jamil Said She Hopes Celebs Like Cardi B Who Sell Detox Teas ‘Shit Their Pants In Public’

“They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY.”

Posted on November 24, 2018, at 3:56 p.m. ET

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil is sick of celebs hawking detox teas on Instagram, tweeting Saturday that she hopes they “all shit their pants in public.”

“I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do,” wrote Jamil.

“Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY,” she continued.

Jamil specifically called out rapper Cardi B, who’d posted a sponsored Instagram for a brand of detox tea on Friday.

In it, Cardi claimed the tea — which has a laxative effect — had helped her lose weight she’d gained after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, four months ago.

They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY https://t.co/OhmTjjWVOp
Instead, Jamil noted, there are much better ways of losing weight, such as eating lots of green, leafy vegetables.

“You need fiber! Not something that honestly just makes you have diarrhea the day you take it and constipates you in the long run,” wrote Jamil.

If you want to “curb your appetite” eat some damn green vegetables or have some nutritious natural vegetable soup. Don’t drink these “detox” teas. You need fiber! Not something that honestly just makes you have diarrhea the day you take it and constipates you in the long run...
BuzzFeed News reached out to Cardi B for comment.

A representative for Jamil declined to add anything further to her tweets.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

The Kardashian sisters, along with a pile of lesser-known Instagram influencers, regularly try to sell “detox” teas.

Khloé Kardashian has also spent Thanksgiving week pushing a tea that claims to give people a flatter stomach, although there’s no scientific evidence it works.

This is not the first time Jamil’s called out celebs who push these appetite suppressants to young women in sponsored social media posts.

Kim Kardashian West angered fans when she posted about an appetite suppressant lollipop back in May.

“You terrible and toxic influence on young girls,” Jamil tweeted about Kardashian West at the time.

No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️ https://t.co/zDPN1T8sBM
On Saturday, Jamil told anyone who wants to get healthier to see a doctor, rather than mimicking what they see online.

“Generally just don’t ever take diet advice from women who know nothing about nutrition/basic advertising ethics,” she wrote. “IF you want to get healthier, talk to a trainer/doctor.”

