Meet The Volunteers Helping Arrested Protesters With Clean T-Shirts, Legal Advice, And A Free Ride Home

Emergency doctor Charlotte Roy sits outside Manhattan Central Booking in the jail support tent, surrounded by medical products, toiletries, and sandwiches for protesters released from jail.

“I’ve got a comrade for you,” announced a volunteer, as she brought a protester who'd just been released from police detention over to the jail support tent in downtown Brooklyn on Friday night.

The young black man immediately was offered hand sanitizer, and then a cigarette, and a fresh T-shirt. Another volunteer gave him $40 in cash.

“Oh, wow,” he responded.

As thousands of people around the country have been arrested during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations — often violently, despite peaceful protesting against police brutality — volunteer groups offering jail support outside of courts and police precincts have popped up around the country.

The help offered is a combination of legal and medical assistance, food, a ride home, and a friendly face after finally being released from prison.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, two just-released young black men arrived at the jail support tent outside NYPD Kings County Bookings. One wore Nike sneakers with the shoelaces removed, and a legal volunteer took photos of the arrest documents and summons he’d received, explaining that she would connect him with the National Lawyers Guild.

Another was handed a blue bottle of Gatorade and a bag of chips, and began speaking with a volunteer who was a social worker.

“There are people who come out shaken,” said a 28-year-old law student, who declined to give her name as organizers want to avoid media attention.



She's volunteered multiple nights at the Brooklyn location, offering moral support and helping connect people with legal assistance after they come out of NYPD detention holdings a summons for their charge.

Legal observer volunteers inside the arraignments courtrooms are watching and reporting to the team outside which people are being released were arrested during protests, and if bail needs to be paid or other legal help required.

Protesters are “either upset because they were wrongfully booked or mistreated by the cops," said the law student, or frustrated at "how the cops aren’t taking COVID seriously and putting these people in jeopardy."



In New York, demonstrators are often detained for hours or days in a cramped jail cell, with no mask, during a global pandemic, even though local district attorneys are saying they do not plan to prosecute most protest arrests.

Jail support is mainly decentralized, organized in New York on Instagram and in private Signal groups, helped in part by groups such as the National Lawyers Guild. People can sign up for shifts or just turn up and see if help is needed, although there have been a lot more volunteers turning up than required, and often lots of donations of things that are not needed.

On Sunday morning, the NYC Jail Support group sent out an alert via Signal, an encrypted messaging service, noting that it had adequate staffing at all its sites.

“DO NOT NEED: Water, granola bars, fruit,” reads the message. “Things that we DO NEED:... Coffee/Tea, Hot breakfast, Toothpaste/brushes, socks and underwear of all sizes, plain colored t-shirt packs, deodorant, pants — medium and above.”

Volunteers on Friday night were a mixed young crowd of Occupy hippies, inner Brooklyn kids in glitter Doc Martens, preppy law students, and healthcare workers in scrubs.

For months Charlotte Roy, 32, has treated COVID-19 patients as an emergency room doctor at a major New York hospital.

On Friday night, she volunteered as jail support in her medical scrubs with ice packs, gauze, and bandages outside NYPD Manhattan Bookings ready for any protesters in need of treatment.

“This is a way for me to be helpful and support people who are protesting,” she said. “I don’t like armchair activism.”