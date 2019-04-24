Border Patrol Agents Found An Unaccompanied Migrant Toddler With A Phone Number Written On His Shoe

Early Tuesday morning, border agents found a 3-year-old toddler "alone and crying" in a cornfield near the US–Mexico border.

The boy's name and a phone number were written on his shoes, according to a tweet from Customs and Border Protection. Authorities are trying to get in touch with his family.

CBP posted a grainy black-and-white surveillance photo of the boy being carried in the arms of a border agent during the rescue. In a second picture, he's watching Paw Patrol on an agent's computer.

The boy was found just near Brownsville, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, reported NBC News.

