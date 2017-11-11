Loyal "Fox & Friends" Viewer Swears He Doesn't Watch Much TV

"But I don't get to watch much television, primarily because of documents. I'm reading documents a lot."

"Is it time to pitch him overboard?" asked the reporter, referring to the Washington Post story about Moore allegedly fondling a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30s.

Trump replied:

Well, again, I've been with you folks, so I haven't gotten to see too much. And believe it or not, even when I'm in Washington and New York, I do not watch much television. I know they like to say — people that don't know me, they like to say I watch television. People with fake sources — you know, fake reporters, fake sources. But I don't get to watch much television, primarily because of documents. I'm reading documents a lot, and different things. I actually read much more — I read you people [referring to the journalists] much more than I watch television.

(Again, the Moore story was first published in the Washington Post, not on television).