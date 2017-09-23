Here's How You Can Help People Affected By Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and other Caribbean islands were devastated by the storm. Relief agencies are seeking donations, as well as food, water, and medical supplies.

Hurricane Maria ripped a path of destruction through the Caribbean this week, killing 15 people in Dominica before knocking out power and destroying infrastructure on Puerto Rico that may take a decade to rebuild. The hurricane, still a Category 3 storm, churned passed the Turks and Caicos islands on Friday. Here's how to help:

1. Donate to humanitarian and relief organizations

The government of Dominica established an emergency relief fund, which it says is the first plea for help in trying to recover from the estimated billions of dollars in losses.

Puerto Rico was impacted by Hurricane Irma just weeks earlier, but suffered immense destruction from Maria. The First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, launched an emergency fund, in association with major companies in the private sector such as Coca-Cola and Walmart.

The Hispanic Federation, a major Latino not-for-profit, launched an emergency fund for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in light of Hurricane Maria, backed by local New York City politicians.

AmeriCares is raising money to send medical supplies to Puerto Rico.

For the US Virgin Islands, which include the islands of Saint Croix, Saint John, and Saint Thomas, among others, the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has started a relief fund for critical and immediate needs.

All Hands Volunteers has sent teams of volunteers to the British Virgin Islands, which was affected by both Maria and Irma.