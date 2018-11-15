The New Jersey Couple And The Homeless Man From That Heartwarming GoFundMe Story Will All Reportedly Be Charged With Running A Scam

A couple and a homeless man who went viral in 2017 for a heartwarming story — where he used his last $20 to help a woman with car trouble, and she started a massive GoFundMe campaign to help him — will reportedly be charged Thursday with concocting the whole story to get people to donate money.

The Burlington County prosecutors office in New Jersey is holding a news conference to discuss the reported charges for the trio, who became famous after the couple raised $400,000 for the homeless man on GoFundMe — and then refused to give him the money.



In November 2017, Katelyn McClure said that Johnnie Bobbitt, who is homeless, used all his cash to help her when her car ran out of gas on Interstate 95 last November. Her boyfriend Mark D'Amico launched a GoFundMe for Bobbitt, which raised over $400,000 in donations from people moved by the act of kindness.



Philadelphia Police confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Bobbitt was arrested in Philadelphia on Wednesday by US Marshals.

McClure claimed that Bobbitt saw her pull over, told her to lock her doors, then returned with a can of gas to get her moving again.

"Johnny did not ask me for a dollar, and I couldn’t repay him at that moment because I didn’t have any cash, but I have been stopping by his spot for the past few weeks. I repaid him for the gas, gave him a jacket, gloves, a hat, and warm socks, and I give him a few dollars every time I see him," said McClure at the time.