The New Jersey Couple And The Homeless Man From That Heartwarming GoFundMe Story Will All Reportedly Be Charged With Running A Scam
The 2018 summer of scam has continued into fall.
A couple and a homeless man who went viral in 2017 for a heartwarming story — where he used his last $20 to help a woman with car trouble, and she started a massive GoFundMe campaign to help him — will reportedly be charged Thursday with concocting the whole story to get people to donate money.
The Burlington County prosecutors office in New Jersey is holding a news conference to discuss the reported charges for the trio, who became famous after the couple raised $400,000 for the homeless man on GoFundMe — and then refused to give him the money.
In November 2017, Katelyn McClure said that Johnnie Bobbitt, who is homeless, used all his cash to help her when her car ran out of gas on Interstate 95 last November. Her boyfriend Mark D'Amico launched a GoFundMe for Bobbitt, which raised over $400,000 in donations from people moved by the act of kindness.
Philadelphia Police confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Bobbitt was arrested in Philadelphia on Wednesday by US Marshals.
McClure claimed that Bobbitt saw her pull over, told her to lock her doors, then returned with a can of gas to get her moving again.
"Johnny did not ask me for a dollar, and I couldn’t repay him at that moment because I didn’t have any cash, but I have been stopping by his spot for the past few weeks. I repaid him for the gas, gave him a jacket, gloves, a hat, and warm socks, and I give him a few dollars every time I see him," said McClure at the time.
Then, in August, Bobbitt came forward alleging that the couple were refusing to give him the money raised on his behalf, and that he was once again homeless.
"Giving him all that money, it's never going to happen. I'll burn it in front of him," D'Amico told The Inquirer, alleging that the money was in a savings account and wouldn't be given to Bobbitt until he was employed and not using drugs.
Bobbitt accused them of spending his money. ABC13 tracked the couple enjoying vacations to Las Vegas and New York and buying a BMW.
In September, police searched the home of McClure and D'Amico, and said it was part of a criminal investigation. But no charges had been previously announced.
GoFundMe said in September it was "committed" to ensuring that Bobbitt received the money. It declined to comment on Thursday until after the 2pm press conference.
