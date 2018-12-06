An Arkansas High School Newspaper’s Stories On High School Football Have Been Uncensored

The Arkansas school district that censored high school newspaper the Har-Ber Herald after it investigated the transfer of varsity football players has allowed the banned articles to be republished after public outcry.



BuzzFeed News revealed Saturday that the Springdale school district had suspended the school newspaper after it wrote about five football players who transferred from Har-Ber High School to its rival Springdale High School, which is in the same school district.

On Wednesday, Har-Ber Principal Paul Griep told the Herald the two stories would be republished.



“After continued consideration of the legal landscape, the Springdale School District has concluded that the Har-Ber Herald articles may be reposted,” read a statement from district officials shared by the principal with the student newspaper.

“This matter is complex, challenging, and has merited thorough review. The social and emotional well-being of all students has been and continues to be a priority of the district,” the officials said.



The articles — an investigation titled “Athletes’ transfers in question” and an editorial titled “Hear us roar” — were posted on the Herald’s site on Wednesday. The newly republished investigation is an edited version of the original and includes some clarifications.



Jack Williams, one of the student journalists who wrote the investigation, along with Molly Hendren and Matteo Campagnola, told BuzzFeed News that the district’s response had been disappointing.



“I am very grateful for the district’s verdict on establishing that we have the right to republish the article but they continue to hold prior review over our heads and that is disappointing to say the least,” said Williams, 17.



“The nature of how they buckled under the pressure of the press is very crass,” he added.