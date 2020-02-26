The Grandfather Of A Toddler Who Fell From His Arms And Died On A Cruise Will Plead Guilty

The grandfather of an 18-month-old girl who died after slipping from his hands through a cruise ship window last year will plead guilty to charges related to her death.

Salvatore "Sam" Anello had been holding toddler Chloe Wiegand while on board the Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Freedom of the Seas for a family vacation on July 7, when she fell through an open window and onto the concrete deck below.

At the time, the ship was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Last October, Annello, 51, was charged with negligent homicide by Puerto Rican authorities.

"I took a plea deal today to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family, if possible,” Anello, of Valparaiso, Indiana, said in a statement. “The support they continue to give me has been beyond overwhelming and I can’t tell you how grateful I am for them."



An attorney for the family, Michael Winkleman, announced the plea deal in a statement on Wednesday. He said Anello would not serve any jail time as part of the plea deal. (Winkleman is not representing Anello in his criminal charges but is representing the family in a civil lawsuit against Royal Caribbean.)



"This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter," said Winkleman, "and turn their focus to mourning Chloe and fighting for cruise passenger safety by raising awareness about the need for all common carriers to adhere to window fall prevention laws designed to protect children from falling from windows."

